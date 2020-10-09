Mr. Bauer, a Bethesda resident, was born at Fort Benning, Ga., where his father was serving in the military. He was a piano teacher for more than 40 years. He also was a trombonist and published trombone and piano compositions. He wrote music for a dance drama, “Moha-Mudgar.”

Harry Markowicz, Gallaudet teacher

Harry Markowicz, 83, an emeritus professor at Gallaudet University and a Holocaust survivor, died Sept. 15 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Arlene Markowicz.

Mr. Markowicz was born to Jewish parents in Berlin. His family fled to Belgium, where they were sheltered and hidden throughout World War II. They came to the United States in 1951 and settled in Seattle. In the early 1970s, he came to Washington as a staffer and researcher at Gallaudet’s Linguistics Research Laboratory.

Later, he studied linguistics in Paris and in 1982 returned to Gallaudet as a teacher in the English department. He retired in 2008. In retirement, he wrote stories for the website of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Norman DiCarlantonio, electrical engineer

Norman DiCarlantonio, 87, an electrical engineer whose work included technology on Defense Department projects such as submarines, aircraft and spacecraft, died Sept. 17 at a health-care center in Ocala, Fla. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Pamela DiCarlantonio.

Mr. DiCarlantonio was born in Washington and over the years had worked for Vitro, Lockheed, Martin Marietta, Booz Allen and CACI, among other defense-contracting firms. In 2014, he moved to Florida from Centreville, Md.

Mark Joelson, lawyer

Mark Joelson, 85, a Washington lawyer who practiced international and antitrust law with several firms before retiring in 1998 from Morgan Lewis, died Sept. 23 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Dan Joelson.

Mr. Joelson was born in Paris to Jewish parents and, in 1941, his family fled the German occupation of France, escaping through Spain to Portugal and eventually booking passage on a ship to America. After retiring from Morgan Lewis, he opened a small office in Washington and specialized in dispute resolution.

Jerome Moses, chief warrant officer

Jerome Moses, 85, a retired Army chief warrant officer who served in the office of the inspector general, died Sept. 11 at his home in Severn, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a daughter, Nichelle Creek.

Mr. Moses was born in Coward, S.C., and served 20 years in the Army before retiring in 1979. In retirement, he was a substitute teacher in Anne Arundel County public schools.

Arthur Gosling, Arlington schools chief

Arthur Gosling, 83, the superintendent of Arlington Public Schools from 1985 to 1997 who oversaw increases in student enrollment, students for whom English was a second language, and students requiring special education courses, died Sept. 10 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Carolyn Gosling.

Dr. Gosling, an Arlington resident, was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a schoolteacher and administer in Illinois and New Jersey before becoming an area superintendent for Fairfax County Public Schools in 1980. In retirement Dr. Gosling held several education-related jobs. He stepped down this year as president of Encore Learning, a continuing-education program for adults.