George Rublee, State Dept. officer

George Rublee, 94, a State Department officer from 1958 to 1989 who retired after service on the Africa desk, died Aug. 20 at an assisted-living center in Peterborough, N.H. The cause was systemic organ failure, said a son, George Rublee.

Mr. Rublee was born in Chicago and practiced law in Washington with the firm of Covington & Burling before joining the State Department. He was legal attache under Amb. Ellsworth Bunker in Saigon from 1968 to 1970. Later, he directed economic development in East Africa. A former resident of Washington, he moved to Peterborough in 2017.

Sandra Thomas, TV producer

Sandra Thomas, 56, a television producer who spent part of her career with “Dateline NBC” investigating organized crime and consumer fraud, died July 6 at a hospital in Charleston, W.Va. The cause was a cerebral hemorrhage, said her former NBC News colleague Lea Thompson.

Ms. Thomas worked at “Dateline” for 14 years until 2007, tracking down leads, recording footage on hidden cameras and producing reports on unsafe toys, an international stolen-car ring, illegal shellfishing, and abuses by home health-care aides. Her team won a George Polk Award for an investigation into the contact-lens industry called “Optical Illusion” and an Investigative Reporters and Editors award for stories about fraudsters (later convicted) in South Carolina known as the “Irish Traveler” community.

The reports Ms. Thomas helped produce spurred changes in industry standards, government investigations, new regulations and laws, and product recalls. After leaving NBC, she worked as a producer for other television shows, including the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” hosted by Guy Fieri, and started her own production company.

Ms. Thomas, who lived in Darnestown, Md., was born in Silver Spring, Md., and raised in Rockville, Md.

Timothy Backstrom, EPA lawyer

Timothy Backstrom, 68, a retired Environmental Protection Agency lawyer who worked on a range of issues including the protection of the northern spotted owl and the reduction of mercury compounds in consumer products, died July 24 at a hospital in Sacramento. The cause was complications from surgery for a hernia, said his wife, Lydia Cox Backstrom.

Mr. Backstrom, who also had a background as a scientist, was an administrative law expert while with the EPA’s Office of General Counsel for 25 years until the early 2000s. He then worked for the law firm Bergeson & Campbell in Washington until his death. He was born in Belvidere, Ill., and lived in Washington for nearly 40 years until 2017, when he moved to South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Murray Eden, biomedical scientist

Murray Eden, 99, a specialist in biomedical engineering and physical science at the National Institutes of Health from 1976 to 1994, died Aug. 9 at an assisted-living center in Tucson. The cause was heart disease, said a daughter, Abby Eden.

He was born in Brooklyn and first moved to the Washington area in 1942. He worked at NIH and other federal agencies and other assignments at Princeton and Harvard universities and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the next 50 years.

Owen Harries, magazine editor

Owen Harries, 90, a prominent Australian foreign policy intellectual, author and co-founding editor of the National Interest quarterly magazine in Washington, died June 25 at his home in Sydney. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a friend Stephen Morris.

Mr. Harries, a self-described foreign policy realist, left Washington and returned to Sydney in the early 2000s after 15 years as an editor of the National Interest, which under his stewardship became an influential publication of essays on international relations.

He was born in Garnant, Wales, moved to Australia in 1955 and taught political science at universities there. A vocal Cold War anti-communist and prolific writer of political analysis, he served as a foreign policy adviser to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser in the mid-1970s and early ’80s and was the Australian ambassador to UNESCO in Paris in 1982. Mr. Harries was known as a vocal critic of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, nation-building and efforts to export democracy abroad as overreaches of national interests.