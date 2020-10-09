Dr. Fraga was born in Matanzas, Cuba. He settled in the Washington area in 1961 and became chief of neonatology at D.C. General Hospital. He also served on the staff of what then was Arlington Hospital and had an evening practice from his home in Alexandria, Va. He moved to Florida in 2012.

Ann Story, teacher

Ann Story, 90, a Montgomery County elementary school teacher from 1973 to 1995 who taught in Gaithersburg, Md., at Summit Hall and Fields Road schools, died Sept. 21 at a hospice center in Randallstown, Md. The cause was pneumonia and a stroke, said a daughter, Jane Story.

Mrs. Story was born Ann Duncan in Spartanburg, S.C., and began her teaching career in the 1950s, including teaching at schools in Roanoke and Chicago. A former resident of Gaithersburg, she moved to North Carolina in 1995 and then to Pikesville, Md., in 2017.

Yolanda Oertel, cytopathologist

Yolanda Oertel, 82, a physician at Washington Hospital Center and a professor at George Washington University’s medical school who specialized in cytopathology, died Sept. 16 at a hospice center in Falls Church, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a friend, Wen Lee.

Dr. Oertel, a Falls Church resident, was born Yolanda Castillo in Lima, Peru. She was on the GWU faculty from 1968 to 2002 and then spent the next 13 years as a physician specializing in cytopathology — cellular disease — at Washington Hospital Center.

Marshall Abrams, computer-security specialist

Marshall Abrams, 79, a specialist in computer security at the military contractor Mitre Corp. from 1981 to 2018, died Sept. 12 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Fern Abrams.

Mr. Abrams, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Jersey City, N.J. He came to the Washington area in 1967, taught at the University of Maryland and served on the staff of what now is the National Institute of Standards and Technology before joining Mitre.

William Cole Jr., grants chief

William Cole Jr., 80, the director of grants and agreements at the National Science Foundation who retired in 1995 after 31 years of service, died Sept. 20 at a hospital in Richmond. The cause was a multi-system organ failure, said a son, Patrick Cole.

Mr. Cole was born in Bluefield, W.Va., and moved to Washington in 1964. After leaving NSF, he operated a consulting business specializing in grants and federal contracts. He moved to Montross, Va., from Alexandria, Va., in 2013.

Deborah Dietsch, author, editor

Deborah Dietsch, 68, an arts and architecture journalist who spent two decades writing freelance articles for The Washington Post’s real estate section, died Sept. 10 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications following spinal surgery, said a brother, John Dietsch.

Ms. Dietsch, a Cleveland native, rose to prominence from 1989 to 1998 as Washington-based editor in chief of Architecture magazine, where she oversaw design changes.

After two years as an arts writer and critic at the South Florida Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, she returned to Washington as a freelancer. She also was arts and architecture critic for the Washington Times from 2004 to 2010 and a writer-editor for the Montgomery County Planning Commission from 2014 to 2020. She wrote books such as “Classic Modern: Midcentury Modern At Home” (2000) and “Architecture for Dummies” (2002) and won journalism awards for her criticism.