Katherine McAdams, U-Md. teacher

Katherine McAdams, 70, a former associate professor at the University of Maryland’s journalism school who also served as associate dean for academic affairs, died Sept. 29 at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said her husband, Tim McAdams.

Mrs. McAdams was born Katherine Carlton in Greensboro, N.C. She was affiliated with the U-Md. journalism school from 1988 to 2019, even though she had officially retired in 2012. In 1996 and 1997, she was a copy editor at Washingtonpost.com, an early version of the online edition of the newspaper.

Robert Smith, Foreign Service officer

Robert Smith, 86, who spent 25 years in the Foreign Service, served as a pilot in the Maryland Air National Guard and ran 26 marathons, died Aug. 21 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his son, Kevin Smith.

Mr. Smith, a resident of Comus, Md., was born in New Westminster, British Columbia, and moved with his family to Santa Cruz, Calif., in the late 1940s. On a Foreign Service assignment in West Germany, he assisted with President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 visit.

He also served as a U.S. representative to the 1967 Latin America Nuclear Free Zone Treaty and acting director of the Sinai Field Mission, which helped monitor a demilitarized zone in the aftermath of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1985 and from the National Guard in 1994 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Walter Mehlferber Jr., teacher

Walter Mehlferber Jr., 93, who taught math and science and coached soccer and basketball at what is now Earle B. Wood Middle School in Rockville, Md., for about 20 years until the late 1980s, died Aug. 14 at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. The cause was complications from pneumonia, said a son, Walt Mehlferber.

Mr. Mehlferber, a Pittsburgh native, retired from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md., in the mid-1990s. A former Rockville resident, he moved to Florida in 2014 after many years in Savannah, Ga.

Bernice Grossman, Chamber of Commerce executive

Bernice Grossman, 96, the executive director of the Rockville, Md., Chamber of Commerce from 1969 to 1994, died Sept. 7 at her home in Rockville. The cause was cardiovascular disease, said a daughter, Eileen Celich.

Mrs. Grossman was born Bernice Goldstein in Baltimore and had lived in the Washington area since 1946. She had also worked at the Montgomery County Department of Health and the Department of Public Works and, from 1994 to 2013, was assistant to Montgomery College’s alumni director.