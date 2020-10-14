Jorge Labarraque, OB/GYN

Jorge Labarraque, 97, an obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced in Washington for 40 years, taught at Georgetown University Hospital, and was chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington Hospital Center, died Oct. 6 at an assisted-living center in Baltimore. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said a daughter, Marta Bosworth.

Dr. Labarraque, a native of Guantánamo, Cuba, moved to the Washington area in 1951. As a physician, he was active in La Leche League, which advocates breastfeeding of infants; and the Lamaze method of natural childbirth. In 1991 he moved from Washington to Miami, where he continued to practice gynecology. About five years ago, he moved to Baltimore.

Phyllis Beardsley, child-care provider

Phyllis Beardsley, 94, a child-care provider for neighborhood children near her home in Berwyn Heights, Md., died Oct. 1 at an assisted-living center in Adelphi, Md. The cause was atherosclerosis, said a daughter, Joanne Howard.

Mrs. Beardsley was born Phyllis Miller in York County, Pa., and grew up in the Washington area. She was a child-care provider from 1995 to 2000. Earlier, she was a proofreader for six years for the Beardsley-Howard TV production and graphic design company.

Ana Maria Pezo, lawyer

Ana Maria Pezo, 67, a lawyer who for 20 years practiced family law and immigration law in Arlington, Va., and then Annandale, Va., died Sept. 5 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was multiple myeloma and amyloidosis, said a daughter, Inez Pezo.

Mrs. Pezo, a resident of McLean, Va., was born Ana Maria Cuitino in Valparaiso, Chile. She was a law professor in Lima, Peru, before settling in the United States in 1989. She had her own law practice from 1997 to 2018. She specialized in representing minorities in litigation in federal courts.

Willard Jasper, Army officer

Willard Jasper, 84, an Army lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War veteran who served in the Medical Service Corps, died Oct. 4 at his home at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was complications of a duodenal ulcer, said a son-in-law, Steven Feldman.

Col. Jasper was born in Brooklyn, W.Va., and served 21 years in the Army before retiring in 1980 as a specialist in computerizing medical records. In retirement, he was president of a real estate holding company, a vice president and director of corporate services at Dichroma, a defense contractor specializing in facilities management. He was a deacon at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va., and vice chairman of the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

John Kafka, psychoanalyst

John Kafka, 99, a psychoanalyst who was clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry at George Washington University, where he taught for 34 years until his retirement in 2007, died Oct. 13 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Alexander Kafka.

Dr. Kafka, who lived in Bethesda, was born in Linz, Austria. He had a private psychoanalytic practice in the Washington area since 1957 and served as a training analyst at the Washington Psychoanalytic Institute since 1973.

He was a staff psychiatrist at the Chestnut Lodge psychiatric institution in Rockville, Md., for 10 years until 1967, a past president of the Washington Psychoanalytic Society, a life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a past vice president of the International Psychoanalytical Association, for which he also chaired its committee for Eastern Europe.