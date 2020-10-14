Dr. Gosling, an Arlington resident, was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a schoolteacher and administrator in Illinois and New Jersey before becoming an area superintendent for Fairfax County Public Schools in 1980. In retirement, Dr. Gosling held several education-related jobs. He stepped down this year as president of Encore Learning, a continuing-education program for adults.

Linda Anderson, office executive

Linda Anderson, 78, an office executive in marketing companies that specialized in nonprofit operations, died Sept. 8 in a home hospice program in Washington. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, John Sirica.

She was born Linda Traver in New Haven, Conn., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. She worked in local offices of McDonald Enterprises, Market Development and Number One. She also taught ceramics and pottery in the after-school programs at John Eaton and other elementary schools in Washington.

Larry Keefer, NIH scientist

Larry Keefer, 80, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health from 1971 to 2015, died Sept. 11 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Steve Keefer.

Dr. Keefer was born in Akron, Ohio. His specialties at NIH included the chemistry and pharmacology of nitric oxide. He retired as a senior investigator in the chemical biological laboratory. He also played in the NIH basketball league.

Margaret Bottelson, office assistant

Margaret Bottelson, 72, a native and resident of Washington who was an assistant at an OB/GYN medical practice in Annapolis, Md., for 20 years before retiring in 2017, died Sept. 11 at a hospital in the District. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Matthew Bottelson.

She was born Margaret Montague and early on was a travel-industry office assistant.

Charles Kern II, House staffer

Charles Kern II, 86, who served on the staff of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee from 1968 to 1996, died Aug. 23 at his home in Washington. The cause was bladder cancer, said a son, Deane Kern.

Mr. Kern was born in Washington and had lived in the same house since 1943. He was a coin and antiquarian book collector.

Larry Sauer, architect

Larry Sauer, 80, a Washington architect who specialized in residential architecture as principal in his own business, Larry Sauer Design Studio, from 2003 to 2020, died Sept. 11 at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Amy Knapp.

Mr. Sauer, a District resident, was born in Memphis and had lived in the Washington area since 1982. Before going into business for himself, he was an architect with Heery International and HOK.

John Bradley III, veterans specialist

John Bradley III, 71, a staff officer of the Department of Veterans Affairs who later served as a veterans specialist for members of Congress and then directed the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, died Sept. 13 at his home in Reston, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Mark Bradley.

Mr. Bradley, a native of Covington, Va., retired 10 years ago as director of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee after 35 years of federal service. Early on, he had been a health-care specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a veterans specialist on the staffs of Republican members of Congress.