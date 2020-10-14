Mrs. Royster’s story of graduating with a degree in organizational management from Columbia Union College in Tacoma Park, Md., at the age of 81 was widely reported. She was born Iris Roberts in Clarksville, Va. In 1939, she enrolled at what was then Princess Anne College on the Eastern Shore but dropped out during her sophomore year when a federal work-study program helping with her tuition was canceled because of World War II.

She moved to Washington and worked as a taxi driver, chambermaid and waitress. She attended a business school, worked as a clerk for a federal agency and helped manage the Royster’s Amoco gas station in the District for 20 years until the mid-1970s. She also ran a child-care service in Silver Spring, Md., where she lived for many years before moving to Sandy Spring in 2018.

Patricia Meagher, volunteer

Patricia Meagher, 88, a Silver Spring, Md., resident who spent 25 years volunteering with homeless shelters and addiction recovery groups in Montgomery County, died Sept. 9 at a hospice in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Chris Meagher.

Mrs. Meagher provided general staff support at the Stepping Stones homeless shelter in Rockville and Ephesians Life Ministries, a mental health counseling service in Silver Spring. She was born Patricia Essex in Washington and was for many years a homemaker who raised eight children beginning in the 1950s.

Vivian Boul, psychotherapist

Vivian Boul, 93, a psychotherapist who taught at Catholic University from 1966 to 1990 and established a therapeutic nursery school to help indigent children with emotional, behavioral and mental health issues, died Sept. 11 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was dementia, said son David Boul.

Mrs. Boul was born Vivian Azarow in Brooklyn. She came to the Washington area in 1951 and worked as an adjunct assistant professor of psychology and director of the Therapeutic Nursery Psychology Department at Catholic University.

She also ran a private psychotherapy practice, taught at the Washington School of Psychiatry for 19 years until 2009 and volunteered with activist organizations, including Neighbors Inc., which promotes racially integrated communities.

Robert Mullins, aerospace engineering specialist

Robert Mullins, 86, who specialized in electrical engineering and aerospace for government agencies and private businesses, died Aug. 30 at his home in Bumpass, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Kimberley Raimist.

Mr. Mullins was born in Storm Lake, Iowa. From the 1980s to mid-1990s, he was a CIA manager specializing in electrical engineering and aerospace. He also had worked for the National Security Agency and Magnavox. He was a consultant to the defense contracting firm SAIC in the early 2000s.

James Smith, banking lobbyist

James Smith, 89, a banking lobbyist in Washington for 35 years who had served as comptroller of the currency from 1973 to 1976, died Sept. 23 at his home in Bethesda. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia, said his wife, Karen Smith.

Mr. Smith was born in Aberdeen, S.D., and moved to the Washington area in 1953. He was deputy legislative counsel for the American Bankers Association before serving from 1971 to 1973 as deputy undersecretary of the Treasury for congressional and legislative affairs.

From 1980 to 1994, he was president of Charls E. Walker Associates, a banking and tax lobby. He was co-founder and chairman from 1995 until 2015 of the Smith-Free Group banking lobby.