Mr. Tuch was born in Berlin to a Jewish family that in 1938 fled the Nazi regime. They settled in Kansas City. After U.S. Army service during World War II, Mr. Tuch joined the Foreign Service in 1949. From 1976 to 1981, he was deputy and then acting director of Voice of America.

AD

In 1985 he retired from the Foreign Service after having served as minister-counselor for public affairs in Bonn. He then taught public diplomacy and intercultural communication at Georgetown University and was author of a 1990 book, “Communicating with the World: U.S. Public Diplomacy Overseas.”

Kenneth Keating, Army officer

Kenneth Keating, 74, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who participated in negotiations related to nuclear forces and inspection treaties in the Soviet Union, died Sept. 14 at his home in Clifton, Va. The cause was several strokes, said a daughter, Stacy Keating-Labas.

AD

Col. Keating was born in Queens and served in the Army from 1966 to 1990. He was an aircraft pilot and flew combat missions during the Vietnam War. In retirement, he continued to work on defense-related assignments as a civilian until 2011.

Biliana Cicin-Sain, oceanographer

Biliana Cicin-Sain, 75, an oceanographer who for three decades before retiring in 2018 was the director of the Center for Marine Policy and professor at the University of Delaware, died Sept. 1 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Vanessa Knecht.

AD

Dr. Cicin-Sain was born in a refugee camp in Gallipoli, Italy. She came to the United States via Argentina and settled in Los Angeles in 1959. Since 1997 she had lived in Washington, commuting to Delaware.

She was a founder and president of the Global Ocean Forum, which since 2001 has brought together oceanic specialists to address issues pertaining to the world’s oceans. In the 2000s, she was editor in chief of the journal Ocean & Coastal Management.

Barbara 'Bobby' Waller, code breaker, editor

Barbara “Bobby” Waller, 96, a World War II code breaker and an editor in the 1970s with a Library of Congress service providing recordings for the blind, died Sept. 12 in a residential hospice program in Alexandria, Va. The cause was vascular dementia, said a son-in-law, Dave Robinson.

AD

AD

Mrs. Waller born Barbara Hans in New London, Conn., and grew up in Davidsonville, Md., and New York. Because of her language skills, she was recruited in 1944 by the Office of Strategic Services, the CIA’s wartime precursor, and worked in what is now Sri Lanka. In 1947 she married John Waller, who became a ranking CIA officer and eventually inspector general of the spy agency. She accompanied him to posts including Iran, India and Sudan.

Richard Sippel, administrative law judge

Richard Sippel, 82, an administrative law judge for 34 years at the Labor Department and then the Federal Communications Commission, where he retired as chief judge in 2018, died Sept. 8 at his home in Kensington, Md. The cause was complications from an accidental fall, said a daughter, Serra Sippel.

Mr. Sippel was born in Jersey City, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since 1967. He was a lawyer in private practice and with the FCC before he became an administrative law judge. He played baseball with the Ponce de Leon league.