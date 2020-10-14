Mr. Finch was born in Dallas and moved to the Washington area in 1962 as an Air Force officer. Later, he was a civilian physicist at the DIA, then director of the office of strategic affairs at the State Department, and later was detailed to the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency.

From 1981 to 1985, he was counselor for scientific and technological affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Rome. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1985 and did consulting in Paris and Verona, Italy, then returned to Arlington where from 1999 until moving to California in 2014, he was active in nature preservation volunteer work.

Gordon Gooch, lawyer, lobbyist

Gordon Gooch, 86, a Washington lawyer and lobbyist for almost 50 years whose specialties included energy law and petrochemical interests, died Sept. 23 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was renal failure, said a daughter, Ellen Gooch.

Mr. Gooch was born in Fort Worth, Tex., and in 1961 was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren. In 1969, he returned to Washington as general counsel for what then was the Federal Power Commission. He served on President Richard M. Nixon’s Committee for the Re-election of the President in 1972.

That year, he opened the D.C. law office of the Texas-based firm of Baker Botts. In 1987, he opened his own firm, Travis & Gooch, where he practiced until shortly before his death. Among his clients were Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas), for whom he drafted legislation limiting federal regulation of the petrochemical industry.

James Leonard Jr., Foreign Service officer

James Leonard Jr., 100, a career Foreign Service officer who helped negotiate the release of the crew of a U.S. Navy spy ship captured by North Korea in 1968 and served in top diplomatic posts in the administration of President Jimmy Carter, died Aug. 29 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter, Carolyn Leonard.

Mr. Leonard, who spoke six languages, was serving in Washington as the head of the Korea desk when the USS Pueblo, a lightly armed signals intelligence vessel came under attack by North Korean torpedo boats in what the country claimed were its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

The attack left one U.S. crewman dead. More than 80 crew members were imprisoned and endured harsh treatment for nearly a year before Mr. Leonard helped strike a deal for their freedom. The agreement included a U.S. apology for spying and a pledge to refrain from further intelligence gathering. The Pueblo remains in North Korea.

Mr. Leonard was born in what is now Glen Osborne, Pa., and raised in Sewickley, Pa. He served 28 years in the Foreign Service with assignments earlier in his career in Damascus, Moscow, Paris and Taipei. As assistant director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, he was the lead U.S. negotiator for the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva that banned the development, production and stockpiling of biological weapons.

He retired from the Foreign Service in 1973 and became president of the nonprofit advocacy organization United Nations Association of the USA. He returned to the State Department in 1977 when Carter selected him as deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Later, after the Camp David Accords in 1978, Mr. Leonard served two years as deputy special representative to the Middle East Peace Negotiations until his retirement in 1981.

In retirement, he co-founded what is now the Scientist Working Group on Chemical and Biological Security at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.