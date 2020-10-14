Mr. Gordon was born in Washington. In 1978 he moved to North Carolina where he was a television and community affairs director in Raleigh and a public information officer for Mecklenburg County. In 2009, he returned to Washington where he ran a communications business until joining the UDC staff in 2014.

Rocco D'Amico, child-welfare specialist

Rocco D’Amico, 77, a specialist in child-welfare systems who ran a consulting business as president of the Institute for Human Services Management, died Aug. 25 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, said a son, Anthony D’Amico.

AD

AD

Mr. D’Amico was born in Philadelphia and had lived in the Washington area since 1964. He was a welfare systems specialist at what is now the Department of Health and Human Services, the Urban Institute and the American Rehabilitation Foundation before going into business for himself in 1981 as a consultant in such child welfare issues as foster care. He retired in 2008.

Stephen Rapawy, statistician and demographer

Stephen Rapawy, 85, a statistician and demographer who retired from the Census Bureau in 1998 after 34 years of service, died Sept. 1 at his home in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Michael Rapawy.

Mr. Rapawy was born in Kirlykiv, a village in Poland that was occupied by the Nazis and the Soviets during World War II. He came to the United States in 1947 and joined the Census Bureau in Washington in 1964. In retirement he researched and wrote a book, “The Culmination of Conflict: The Ukrainian-Polish Civil War and the Expulsion of Ukrainians After the Second World War.”

Nancy Culliton, school assistant

Nancy Culliton, 62, a librarian and media assistant, and a teacher’s aide, at Montgomery County elementary schools from 1995 until 2017, died Sept. 16 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was respiratory failure, said her husband, Tom Culliton.

AD

AD

Mrs. Culliton, a resident of Montgomery Village, Md., was born Nancy Robles in Alexandria, Va. Early in her career, she had been a hostess and server at Hamburger Hamlet in Bethesda, Md., an aerobics instructor and an insurance underwriter.

Daniel Schneider, information systems specialist

Daniel Schneider, 84, an information systems specialist at the Justice Department for 30 years who retired 15 years ago, died Sept. 23 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his wife, Vera Ramaty.

Mr. Schneider, a Rockville resident, was born in Rochester, N.Y.

Chieko Kondo, supply store keeper

Chieko Kondo, 102, the keeper of the office supply center from 1970 to 1986 at what is now the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, died Aug. 22 at her home in Gardena, Calif. The cause was cardiopulmonary failure, said a daughter, Michi Kondo.