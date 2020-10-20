Isidore Greenberg, manpower officer

Isidore Greenberg, 99, a manpower specialist with the Defense Department from 1946 to 1979, died Sept. 24 at his home in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was cardiorespiratory failure, said a son, Ken Greenberg.

Mr. Greenberg was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1941 as an economist at the wartime Office of Price Administration. After retiring from federal service, he was a manpower specialist at Logistics Management Institute, a consulting firm, from 1981 to 1997. He was a Boy Scout leader and a member of Temple Rodef Shalom in Fairfax County.

Steven Hitov, general counsel

Steven Hitov, 72, the general counsel for the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a Florida-based human rights organization of farmworkers and laborers in non-farm jobs, died Sept. 6 at his home in Adelphi, Md. The cause was cancer, said a friend and colleague, Marley Monacello.

Mr. Hitov was born in Newark and early in his career directed litigation and advocacy services related to health-care reform. He had been with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers for 24 years. Founded in Immokalee, Fla., the coalition works to protect workers in Southern tomato fields, Northern dairy farms, those in the construction and garment industry, and poultry-plants laborers, among others.

Kenneth Robinson, commissions lawyer

Kenneth Robinson, 75, a federal government lawyer who retired in 1993 as special assistant to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, died Sept. 9 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was heart and circulatory ailments, said Fredrick Matos, a former professional colleague and friend of the family.

Mr. Robinson was born in San Francisco and came to Washington in 1969 as a lawyer in the Justice Department’s antitrust division. He later worked in several agencies dealing with aspects of telecommunications, including the White House Office of Telecommunications and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Doris Milofsky, teacher

Doris Milofsky, 93, a teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools for 50 years, died Sept. 2 at the home of a daughter in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said another daughter, Lisa Pinard.

Mrs. Milofsky, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Doris Tobenkin in Oakland, Calif. She began teaching in Montgomery County schools in 1953. She retired in 2003 after 37 years at Travilah Elementary School in North Potomac, Md.

Charles Stein, Army, State Dept. officer

Charles Stein, 100, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and a State Department officer who worked in civilian and military capacities in a 37-year federal career, died Aug. 28 in a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was urosepsis, said a grandson, Joshua Stein.

Col. Stein, a resident of Springfield, Va., was born Karl Stein in Vienna, Austria. He was the son of Romanian Jews who fled to the United States in 1939 because of Nazi persecution. He served in the Army in Europe during World War II and as a reserve officer after the war. His final assignment, before retiring in 1978, was helping to rewrite immigration laws for the State and Justice departments. He was a volunteer with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.