Mr. Herbert was born in Baltimore. For his green thumb, he was known in the community as “the plant doctor.” He also was an activist for gay rights. In 2007 he moved to Arlington, Vt., where he operated an organic vegetable farm.

Russell Eggleton, EMT

Russell Eggleton, 40, an emergency medical technician at George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room for the last 13 years, died Sept. 28 at a trauma facility in Baltimore of injuries from a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 95.

Maryland State Police said he was one of three people injured on the night of Sept. 27 on I-95 in Jessup after Mr. Eggleton struck a car that had crashed into a guardrail and was sticking out in the lane of traffic. Mr. Eggleton’s car was then struck, and the driver of that vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Mr. Eggleton, who lived in Dumfries, Va., was born in Falls Church, Va.

Ivana 'Ica' Zebot, radio institute dean

Ivana “Ica” Zebot, 98, the dean of the National Radio Institute-McGraw Hill Continuing Education Center in Washington for 20 years before retiring in 1988, died Sept. 24 at her home in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Meta Zebot.

Mrs. Zebot was born Ivana Korun in Ljubljana in what then was Yugoslavia, and she emigrated to the United States in 1948. She came to Washington from Pittsburgh in 1958. She was active in the Washington-area community of Slovenian emigres, serving traditional food on special occasions at her home.

Linda Feinberg, writer

Linda Feinberg, 75, a former newspaper reporter and food writer who held leadership positions in organizations at the senior living community Leisure World of Maryland, where she had lived since 2010, died Sept. 11 at her home. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her former husband, Lawrence Feinberg.

Ms. Feinberg was born Linda Greene in Jersey City, N.J., and was a reporter and feature writer for the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press before moving to the Washington area in 1973. She contributed restaurant reviews to The Washington Post in the 1970s and ‘80s. She also worked more than 10 years as a newsletter writer and manager of fundraising and education programs at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

She served on the board of Leisure World of Maryland and was president of the Montgomery Mutual co-op inside Leisure World for the past two years. She edited the co-op newsletter and wrote a column of restaurant reviews for the Leisure World News biweekly newspaper.

Frances Seeger, marketing officer

Frances Seeger, 70, marketing director for American University’s School of Communications from 1998 to 2003, died Sept. 28 at her home in Lemoyne, Pa. The cause was a brain hemorrhage, said her husband, John-Mark Seeger.

Mrs. Seeger was born Frances Stachow in Annville, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1974. She had also worked as a public information specialist at the Department of Agriculture, a producer at WTTG-TV, and a communications officer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. She moved to Lemoyne from Bethesda, Md., in 2004.

Raymond Terry, electronics technician

Raymond Terry, 84, an electronics technician who worked the midnight to 8 a.m. shift from 1964 to 1995 at what became at AT&T, died Sept. 25 at an assisted-living center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was vascular dementia, said a daughter, Elizabeth Terry.

Mr. Terry, a resident of Beltsville, Md., was born in Bay Shore, N.Y. During his career with the phone company, he also had second jobs in the 1970s as proprietor of Manna Unlimited, a Mount Rainier, Md., discount food store, and in the 1980s as an electronics technician at Teltronic in Beltsville, Md. In retirement, he built a website that provided information on the ancestries of tri-racial communities — which trace their ancestry to three separate ethnic groups — in the Mid-Atlantic.