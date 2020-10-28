Mary Jo Horan, teacher

Mary Jo Horan, 83, who from 1989 to 2000 was a teacher of public administration and policy, among other subjects, for colleges that held classes on American military bases in Europe, died Sept. 18 at a hospice center in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was pulmonary disease, said a son, Richard Horan.

Mrs. Horan was born Mary Jo Greene in Annapolis. She was a Fairfax County district manager for the 1980 census and moved to Florida from Springfield, Va., in 2000.

Karl Du Puy, U.Md. professor

Karl Du Puy, 78, a professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Maryland who taught urban design and served on design advisory panels for Washington-area urban centers, died Aug. 21 at his home in Washington. The cause was cardiac amyloidosis, said his wife, Margaret Kepner.

Mr. Du Puy, a native of Beckley, W.Va., was a New York City government senior urban designer before joining the U.Md. faculty in 1977. He served as an associate dean of undergraduate architecture studies, director of the architecture design studio and resident director of the study abroad program at the Maryland Study Centre at Kiplin Hall in North Yorkshire, England.

He received emeritus status when he retired in 2008 but continued to teach until his death. He also was a visiting adjunct professor of architecture at Catholic University for eight years until 2018, a member of the Bethesda Downtown Design Advisory Panel and an adviser to the Rockville Pike and Town Center urban design review committee.

Lilla Richards, Fairfax County supervisor

Lilla Richards, 81, a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for four years who advocated controls on county growth amid a major uptick in traffic and sprawl, died Sept. 22 at a retirement community in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a family friend, Renee O’Neill.

Ms. Richards was born Lilla McCutchen in Washington. Early in her career, she was a writer for the Agriculture Department. She was a Democrat and was elected to the Fairfax board from the Dranesville district in 1987. Four years later, she was defeated in her reelection bid.

George Driscoll, trade specialist

George Driscoll, 81, a trade specialist who retired in 1995 from the Commerce Department’s aerospace market development section after 30 years of federal service, died Sept. 19 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Francis Driscoll.

Mr. Driscoll was born in Providence, R.I., and settled in the Washington area in 1966. He was a volunteer at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Hermitage retirement community, both in Alexandria, Va.