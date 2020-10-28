Mrs. Cole was born Gloria Glaston in Mount Vernon, N.Y. She was a Defense Department mathematician from 1949 to 1952. She was later chairwoman of the Maryland Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission.

Jefferson Hill, OMB officer

Jefferson Hill, 78, who retired in 2003 as a branch chief in the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, died Sept. 29 at home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. The cause was glioblastoma, a form of cancer, said a daughter, Lydia Slaby.

Mr. Hill, a native of Wilmington, Del., was as an assistant to then-Rep. William Roth (D-Del.) and a Justice Department lawyer before joining the OMB in 1982. In 2017, he moved to Rhinebeck from Washington.

Benjamin Ford, steward

Benjamin Ford, 60, a steward at the L’Enfant Plaza Hotel in Washington for the past 27 years, died Sept. 23 at his home in the District. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a sister, Mary Alice Ford.

Mr. Ford was a native Washingtonian.

James Terrill, educator

James Terrill, 72, a teacher and administrator in the Montgomery County Public Schools from 1972 until 2006, died Sept. 24 at a medical center in Hudson, Fla. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Bradley Terrill.

Mr. Terrill was born in Richmond and grew up in the Washington area. He was an English teacher, a principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Germantown, Md., and an executive assistant to the deputy superintendent, among other duties. In 2008, he moved to Hudson from Ellicott City, Md.

Catherine 'Kitty' Donnelly, National Archives preservationist

Catherine “Kitty” Donnelly, 72, a documents conservator at the National Archives whose work included assessing and helping to preserve the physical condition of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution, died Oct. 12 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said her husband, Harrison Donnelly.

Ms. Donnelly was born Catherine Nicholson in Santa Cruz, Calif., and grew up accompanying her father on his Army assignments. She was a conservator at the National Museum of American History and the National Gallery of Art before joining the National Archives’s preservation department in 1984. She retired in 2013 as deputy chief of conservation.

She was a resident of University Park, Md., where she was active in community affairs. She was a former director of the education program at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington.

Milton Minneman, Defense officer

Milton Minneman, 97, a Defense Department officer and consultant, died Sept. 10 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Jill Minneman.

Dr. Minneman was born in New York City and worked as an engineer in the aerospace industry before joining the Defense Department in 1973 to work in strategic aeronautical systems, among other areas. He was a Defense Department consultant in acquisition, technology and logistics from 1994 to 2004.