For 35 years he ran Franzén & Company, which supplied films and other media materials for Democratic political candidates and environmental and educational initiatives. He retired about four years ago. He was a board member of the Capitol Hill Community Foundation, board president of the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, and a founder of the Ruth Ann Overbeck Capitol Hill History Project.

John 'Jack' Vardaman Jr., law-firm partner

John “Jack” Vardaman Jr., 80, a partner in the Washington law firm of Williams & Connolly who became one of its leading litigators and retired in 2015, died Sept. 23 at his home in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Shannon Faucette.

Mr. Vardaman was born in Anniston, Ala., and came to Washington in 1965 as a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black. He joined Williams & Connally in 1970 and the next year won a Supreme Court case in favor of a group of citizens contesting the taking of land in a Memphis park for highway construction.

Norman Frederiksen, research geologist

Norman Frederiksen, 88, a retired U.S. Geological Survey research geologist who specialized in determining the age of fossils in helping to identify possible oil deposits around the world, died Oct. 6 at an assisted-living center in Potomac, Md. The cause was complications of dementia, said his daughter Kirsten Frederiksen.

Dr. Frederiksen, a former resident of Garrett Park, Md., was born in Vienna, Austria, and was raised mainly in Oxford, Ohio. He came to the Washington area in 1975 and worked 29 years for the Geological Survey until his retirement in 2004. In addition to survey work along the California coast, Alaska and the Gulf Coast, he led educational programs in Europe, Australia and South Asia.

Larry Adler, media entrepreneur

Larry Adler, 81, a media entrepreneur who was a former publisher of Washingtonian magazine, an executive producer of documentaries, and a dealer and collector of rare books, died Oct. 18 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was chronic respiratory failure, said a daughter, Laurie Adler.

Mr. Adler, a native of Frankfort, Ind., had worked in magazine and book publishing in New York City before he was recruited to be publisher of Washingtonian in 1974. Over the next five years, he helped the monthly magazine double its subscribers to 100,000 while also serving as vice president, treasurer and a board member.

When the magazine was sold in 1979, he briefly served as president of the American Program Bureau entertainment agency, then started and ran his own companies for more than 30 years, including Adler Media, which executive produced and distributed television documentaries; and Prime Editions, which bought and sold collectible first edition books.

He was a founder of the City and Regional Magazine Association, past board president of the D.C. Capital Children’s Museum, board member of the Connie Morella Library in Bethesda and a weekend volunteer house manager of the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health.