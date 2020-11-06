Harry Havens, assistant comptroller

Harry Havens, 84, who retired from what then was the General Accounting Office as assistant comptroller in 1993, died Aug. 31 at a retirement community in Alexandria, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a niece, Theresa Havens.

Mr. Havens was born in Little Rock and came to the Washington area in 1962 as a naval intelligence officer posted at the Pentagon. He was an economist and financial officer at the Bureau of the Budget from 1964 to 1974, then joined the staff at the GAO. After his federal retirement in 1993 he was a self-employed consultant.

Mark Power, photographer

Mark Power, 83, an artistic photographer who also taught at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington for almost 30 years, died Aug. 23 at his home in Chesapeake Beach, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Virginia Power.

Mr. Power’s photographs were exhibited around the world and featured in collections at the Corcoran as well as the Smithsonian Institution and the Phillips Collection in Washington. He curated shows at the Corcoran and, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, co-owned and operated the Icon Gallery in Washington.

His work over the years included a fictional photo album of characters he made up, a blurry picture of his grandson swinging a baseball bat, and a series of pictures called “Haunted,” one of which was a shot of Ku Klux Klan members marching on a deserted street.

Mr. Power was born in Washington and grew up on a 170-acre farm near Ashburn, Va., and in Leesburg. He was a photographer for architects in Cambridge, Mass., before returning to Washington in 1968. He retired from the Corcoran in 1998 and subsequently ran artistic photographic workshops in England and in Glen Echo, Md.

Anthony 'Tony' Morella, law professor

Anthony “Tony” Morella, 90, a retired American University professor emeritus of law who took part in one of the pivotal legal proceedings that led to the disclosure of President Richard M. Nixon’s secret White House tape recordings during the Watergate scandal, died Oct. 29 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications of a heart ailment, said his wife, former U.S. representative Connie Morella (R-Md.).

Mr. Morella, an authority on constitutional law, taught at American University from 1960 until his retirement in 2004. He started the law school’s trial practice advocacy program and held positions including associate dean, university marshal, vice president and general counsel.

In 1973, he served as counsel to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica, who presided over the Watergate trials. Mr. Morella and a fellow AU law professor, George Horning Jr., represented Sirica in a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. In that case, the Watergate prosecutor and Nixon’s lawyer unsuccessfully sought to nullify Sirica’s ruling compelling the White House to turn over the recordings to him to review the president’s claim of executive privilege.

Mr. Morella was born in Malden, Mass., and briefly worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant to Republican congressmen George Meader of Michigan and John Lindsay of New York.

While he spent most of his career at AU, he also maintained a private practice, working 20 years at Hewes, Morella, Gelband & Lamberton in Washington until his retirement as a senior partner in 1997.

His personal life was busy as well. When his sister-in-law died of a terminal illness in 1976, he and his wife, who represented the Maryland suburbs north of Washington from 1987 to 2003, took legal guardianship of eight nieces and nephews. In 1989, he received the National Women’s Political Caucus’s Martin Abzug Memorial Good Guy Award for exceptional support of wives’ political aspirations and contributions.