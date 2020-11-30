Mrs. Allen, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born Mabel Fussell in Largo, Fla., and had lived in the Washington area since 1949.

Donald Henson, Public Health Service official

Donald Henson, 85, a retired captain in the U.S. Public Health Service who was an educator, researcher and author focused for many years on early cancer detection and diagnosis, died Sept. 29 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his daughter Marie Henson.

AD

AD

Dr. Henson, a Bethesda resident, was born in St. Louis. He began his 30-year career with the Public Health Service in 1969 as an infectious-disease research investigator at the National Institute of Neurological and Communicative Disorders and Stroke. He went on to hold positions at the National Cancer Institute.

He also spent many years as a clinical professor of pathology and public health at George Washington University’s medical school and as director of the GWU Cancer Institute’s office of cancer control and prevention. He was also a visiting professor of preventive medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda.

Dr. Henson served on dozens of cancer research committees, task forces, editorial boards and panels. He published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles, contributed chapters to 15 books, co-authored the first edition of the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases for Oncology, served as an editor of editions of the American Joint Cancer Committee’s Manual for Staging on Cancer and co-edited “Pathology of Incipient Neoplasia,” a reference book that described and established a grading system for precancerous lesions.

Albina Olson, legal secretary

Albina Olson, 87, a legal secretary who retired in the late 1990s after about 10 years working at the D.C. office of the law firm Morgan Lewis, died Nov. 2 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from a stroke, said her daughter Serena Chreky.

AD

AD

Mrs. Olson was born Albina Truntich in Franklin Township, Pa., and raised in Bobtown, Pa. She came to Washington in 1950 and began her career as a secretary for the Office of Price Stabilization. She lived in Camp Springs and Temple Hills in Prince George’s County, Md., before moving to Waynesburg, Pa., after her retirement. She returned to Washington in February.

Lillian Wineland,volunteer

Lillian Wineland, 101, a volunteer with the Oakton, Va., Women’s Club and Friends of the Oakton Library, died Oct. 18 at her home in Oakton. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Linda Byrne.

Mrs. Wineland was born Lillian Oheim in Baltimore and grew up in the Washington area. She was a volunteer in the successful presidential campaigns of Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Isaiah Baker, law professor

Isaiah Baker, 81, an associate professor at American University’s law school from 1979 to 2013, died Oct. 10 at a hospital in Olney, Md. The cause was a subdural hematoma, said his wife, Joyce Baker.

Mr. Baker, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Chicago. He also taught at Howard University, among other colleges, and specialized in courses on contracts, sales, unfair trade practices and consumer protection. He was a contract hearing examiner with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.