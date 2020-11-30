Mr. Burke, who also had a residence in Naples, Fla., was born in Alexandria, Va. He was a partner in the law firm Larson and Tolley before working as general counsel of American Security Bank from 1975 to 1991.

He was senior vice president at Security Trust Co. and the First National Bank of Maryland, as well as executive director of the Mary and Daniel Loughran Foundation and the Virginia M. Kincaid Foundation before retiring in 2018. He was a director of nonprofit organizations, including the Counsel for Court Excellence and the Society for the Prevention of Blindness.

Eileen Jacobson, publicist, artist

Eileen Jacobson, 90, a former publicist for The Washington Post and press staffer for the Democratic National Committee who spent several decades as an artist creating paintings and making jewelry, died Nov. 12 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said her son Louis Jacobson.

Mrs. Jacobson, a Bethesda resident, was born Eileen Goldstein in New York City. She came to the Washington area in 1955, then briefly worked for the DNC before spending about four years at The Post, writing advertisement copy to promote the newspaper’s journalism.

As an artist, she started as a painter creating works with dried and pressed flowers. She later focused on handcrafted glass-bead necklaces, which she sold nationally in upscale boutiques and displayed at venues such as the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y.

Avis Williams, administrative assistant

Avis Williams, 61, who worked about five years until 2018 as an administrative assistant for the Fairfax County Retirement Systems, died Oct. 9 at a hospital in Chantilly, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Aejah Thomas.

Ms. Williams, a Fairfax County resident, was born Avis Williams in Alexandria, Va.

Walter Potts, CIA personnel officer

Walter Potts, 89, who retired in 1986 after 30 years as a CIA personnel officer, died Oct. 14 at a senior-living center in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was aspiration pneumonitis, said a daughter, Laura Potts.

Mr. Potts was born in Greenville, S.C. He lived in Vienna, Va., for 52 years before moving to Williamsburg in 2015. He was a former deacon at Vienna Presbyterian Church and former member of the Ayr Hill Stamp Club in Vienna.

Lynn Coleman, DOE official, energy lawyer

Lynn Coleman, 81, an energy lawyer who became the first general counsel and later deputy secretary of the new Department of Energy during the Carter administration, died Nov. 13 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from a brain injury after an accidental fall at his farm in Hume, Va., said his wife, Sylvia de Leon.

Mr. Coleman was born in Vernon, Tex., and as a teenager was a door-to-door Bible salesman. As a young lawyer, he became a partner in the Houston firm Vinson & Elkins and helped established its Washington office in 1973. He also worked on legislation that helped create the Energy Department and rose to deputy secretary in 1980.

After leaving DOE in 1981, Mr. Coleman became one of the first partners in the Washington office of the New York-based firm Skadden Arps and directed the development of its energy-law practice. He also opened a Beijing office for the firm in 1991. He retired in 2007 but maintained an office at Skadden Arps. He also worked on environmental and nature-conservancy matters. He lived in Washington and at his Hume farm, where he raised 30 to 40 head of cattle.