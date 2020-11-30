Mr. Ebrahimi, a Bethesda resident, was born in Mahabad, Iran. He immigrated to the United States in 1985 and got a job as a busboy at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington. Fluent in several languages, he taught himself English and later became a maitre d’ and front desk clerk at the hotel.

Kenneth Gray, congressional relations officer

Kenneth Gray, 88, a congressional staffer and Congressional Research Service administrator who retired in 1988 as a congressional relations officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority, died Oct. 29 at a hospice center in Charlottesville. The cause was heart and kidney failure, said a son, Doug Gray.

Mr. Gray was born in Saginaw, Mich., and began his career on Capitol Hill in 1958 working for Democratic senators. He became chief of the Congressional Research Service’s government division in 1973. In 1979, he became Washington representative of the TVA.

Clarence Day, D.C. police officer

Clarence Day, 89, a retired Washington police officer who later was director of executive security for secretaries of Housing and Urban Development, died Oct. 26 at his home in Washington. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said a granddaughter, Chartese Torrence.

Mr. Day was born in Alexandria and served in the Metropolitan Police Department from 1954 to 1977, when he retired as a sergeant in the homicide unit. He was director of executive security at HUD from 1977 to 2001. He sang in the choirs at St. Francis de Sales and St. Gabriel Catholic churches in Washington.

Francis Kane Jr., Army colonel

Francis Kane Jr., 95, an Army colonel who retired in 1975 as deputy commander at the JFK Institute for Military Assistance at Fort Bragg, N.C., died Oct. 10 at a military retirement center in Washington. The cause was complications from prostate cancer, said a son, Army Col. Arthur Kane.

Col. Kane, a native Washingtonian, was a 1945 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. His career included wartime service in Korea and Vietnam, command of a Special Forces unit and the development of special operations. In retirement he worked for Ketron Inc. in Carlisle, Pa., where he helped develop a training program used by military leaders. He returned to Washington in 2007.

Janet Solinger, Smithsonian officer

Janet Solinger, 98, director of the Resident Associate Program at the Smithsonian Institution who was credited with transforming it into a wide-ranging operation that included lectures, seminars, films and performing arts for up to 300,000 people a year, died Oct. 26 at her home in New York City. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Rickie Solinger.

Mrs. Solinger was born Janet Weiland in Cincinnati. She directed programing development at New York University’s School of Continuing Education before joining the Smithsonian in 1972. She was the Corcoran Gallery of Art’s vice president of public programs from 1994 to 2006. In 2015, she moved to New York from Washington.