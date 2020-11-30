She organized fundraising events for the Phillips Collection and the Octagon house museum in Washington.

Suzanne Rempe, volunteer

Suzanne Rempe, 89, a volunteer in Chevy Chase, Md., with the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and a member of the Chevy Chase Woman’s Club, died Oct. 15 at a hospital in Paoli, Pa. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Richard Rempe.

AD

AD

Mrs. Rempe was born Suzanne Tirre in St. Louis. She lived in the Washington area from 1951 to 2016, when she moved to Phoenixville, Pa., from Chevy Chase.

Howard Simon Sr., phone co. dispatcher

Howard Simon Sr., 67, a native Washingtonian who worked 39 years for Verizon and its predecessor telephone companies before retiring in 2014 as a dispatcher, died Sept. 24 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was colon cancer, said his daughter LaToya Montout.

Charles Johnson, Commerce Dept. employee

Charles Johnson, 95, who retired in 1992 after more than 30 years as an international trade specialist at the Commerce Department, died Oct. 12 at a hospital in Salisbury, Md. The cause was sepsis and complications from dementia, said his wife, Frederica Johnson.

AD

Mr. Johnson, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served in the Army infantry in Europe during World War II and received the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. In the 1950s, he worked in marketing and advertising sales for publishing and journalism companies.

Leon Zangwill, liquor-store owner

Leon Zangwill, 97, who owned and operated Matt’s Liquors in Washington from 1956 to 1990, died Oct. 15 at a medical center in Phoenix. The cause was complications from a broken hip, said a son, Lane Zangwill.

AD

Mr. Zangwill was born in Philadelphia and moved to Washington in 1942. He ran a corner grocery store in Washington before running Matt’s Liquors. He lived in Fort Washington, Md., and during the winter in Phoenix.

Nick Stames, FBI official

Nick Stames, 85, assistant director of the FBI’s identification division who retired in 1985 after 34 years with the agency, died Oct. 15 at his home in Springfield, Va. The cause was dementia and kidney failure, said his wife, Norma Stames.

AD

Mr. Stames was born in New York City and served in the FBI in Puerto Rico, Bolivia, New York and Florida before he was posted in Washington in 1975. In retirement, he worked for the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee and for Wells Fargo security.

Arnold Packer, economist

Arnold Packer, 85, an economist who retired in 2004 after 12 years as a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Institute for Policy Studies and then helped develop summer jobs programs at the institute, died Oct. 17 at his home in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. The cause was myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cell cancer, said his wife, Renee Packer.

AD

AD

Dr. Packer was born in Brooklyn and moved to Washington in 1969. Before joining Hopkins, he was an economist at the Senate Budget Committee and the Office of Management and Budget; an assistant secretary for policy, evaluation and research at the Department of Labor; and executive director of the Labor Department’s Secretary’s Commission on Achieving Necessary Skills. He moved to La Jolla from Washington in 2015.