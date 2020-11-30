Mr. Gormley, a resident of Alexandria, was born in Meriden, Conn. After Army service, he spent 20 years until 1999 as senior vice president and board member of the Pacific-Sierra Research Corp. in Arlington; taught at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs from 2003 to 2017; and served on the Deep Cuts Commission, an international research and consultancy organization aimed at reducing nuclear arsenals.

AD

AD

He also was a senior fellow in the Washington office of the Middlebury Institute’s James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

Diana Hinton, office administrator

Diana Hinton, 59, former proprietor of a home-based day-care business who for the past 14 years was an office administrator at the Back in Motion Physical Therapy clinic in Lorton, Va., died Oct. 31 at her home in Lorton. The cause was cancer, her daughter Juliana Hinton said.

Mrs. Hinton, who ran her child-care service for 16 years until 2007, was born Diana Forcier in Bad Godesberg, Germany, and grew up mainly in Arlington.

Anne Griffith, volunteer

Anne Griffith, 94, who worked and volunteered in the Reagan and George W. Bush administrations, writing letters, proofreading speeches and supervising volunteers in the Office of Presidential Correspondence, died Sept. 27 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney failure, her son Mark Griffith said.

AD

AD

Mrs. Griffith was born Anne McNamara in Cambridge, Mass. She was a trade-magazine editor in Chicago early in her career and settled in Alexandria in 1964. She worked for first lady Barbara Bush from 1989 to 1993 as staff assistant to the director of first lady correspondence and volunteered in the Office of Presidential Correspondence during both terms of President George W. Bush.

Kenneth Butler, Treasury Department official

Kenneth Butler, 85, a retired Treasury Department official who served as a savings bond program adviser on the staff of the commissioner of the public debt, died Oct. 8 at his home in Montgomery Village, Md. The cause was cancer, his daughter Catherine Butler said.

AD

Mr. Butler, a native Washingtonian, had worked for the Treasury Department for 25 years until 1997. Earlier, he worked for Westinghouse Electric Co. in Washington, and the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and Computer Sciences Corp., both in Germantown, Md. For about five years until the mid-1970s, he coached youth baseball, softball and basketball teams in Montgomery Village.

Robert Webb, Washington Post editor

Robert Webb, 88, a Washington Post editor for 31 years who retired in 1996, died Oct. 15 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was complications from diabetes, his longtime friend Mary McCutcheon said.

AD

Mr. Webb was born in Detroit and was a Detroit Free Press copy editor before joining The Post in 1965. He was an editor of national news and an author of The Post deskbook on style, and he worked on the newsroom’s changeover from manual typewriters to computers. He was an assistant editor of the Outlook section, for which he wrote an article supporting the preservation of the Manassas Civil War battlefield. He was a resident of Reston and an administrator of Reston’s youth sports programs.