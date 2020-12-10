Mrs. McNamara, a resident of Montgomery Village, Md., was born Mae Hugel in Suitland, Md. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood educational and charitable organization and a volunteer at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair.

Dorothy McKinney Wright, Presbyterian clergywoman

Dorothy McKinney Wright, 89, a Presbyterian clergywoman who had served from 1978 to 1981 as director of community food and nutrition for the United Planning Organization in Washington, died Oct. 15 at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications related to dementia, said a daughter, Anne Brobby.

She was born Dorothy Davis in Tillar, Ark., moved to Washington in 1956, spent a few years as a chemist with the National Institutes of Health and a lab technician with Howard University’s dental school. Decades later, she was a missionary in Nigeria, director of the International Designs for Economic Awareness program for the Presbyterian Church of the USA, and interim pastor of several Presbyterian churches in the D.C. area. She retired in 2002.

Albert Postal, dentist

Albert Postal, 85, a retired Silver Spring, Md., dentist who was active in Montgomery County civic organizations and taught at the Howard University’s dental school as a part-time instructor for 22 years until 1991, died Nov. 13 at a hospice center in Gainesville, Fla. The cause was complications from a kidney ailment, said his nephew Charles Postal.

Dr. Postal, a Richmond native, served in the Air Force Dental Corps before operating a private practice in Montgomery County for 40 years until 2002. He was a Mason, a Shriner and past president of the Montgomery County chapter of the Alpha Omega International Dental Society and the Southern Maryland chapter of the Academy of General Dentistry. He also played the mando-bass in the Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra. He moved to Gainesville from Silver Spring in 2003.

Joyce White, community center director

Joyce White, 79, a native Washingtonian and director of the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church, Va., who retired in 2011 after 40 years of working there, died Oct. 16 at her home in Springfield, Va. The cause was complications from diabetes, said a great-niece, Nadiyah DeLancey.

Daniel Hogan, teacher, coach, painter

Daniel Hogan, 79, a schoolteacher, house painter and high school girls softball coach, died Oct. 26 at his home in Harmans, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Kevin Hogan.

Mr. Hogan was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and moved to Washington with his family in 1945. As a student at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, he was manager for three years of an undefeated basketball team. From 1967 to 1978, he taught at Francis Scott Key Junior High School in District Heights. For 35 years after that he was a self-employed painting contractor.

From 1984 to 1999 he was coach of the girls softball team at St. Vincent Thomas Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., where his teams won local championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993. He was a Washington Post All-Metropolitan coach in 1999.

Betty Toomey, paperweight collector

Betty Toomey, 100, a collector of paperweights that she kept in display cases at her home in Kensington, Md., died Nov. 3 at a retirement center in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, John Toomey.

Mrs. Toomey was born Betty Steinhauer in Lemoyne, Pa., and had lived in D.C. since 1940. She was a volunteer caregiver to injured service members during World War II. She began collecting paperweights at an antiques show at her church, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kensington. She had a collection of several hundred.