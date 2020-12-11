Shirley Kotz, accountant

Shirley Kotz, 96, an accountant for the liberal advocacy group Americans for Democratic Action from 1960 to 1975, died Oct. 28 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a son, Richard Kotz.

Mrs. Kotz was born Shirley Goldner in the Bronx, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1952. She was a volunteer president and organizer of the retirement learning program at American University.

Pamela Causer, business owner

Pamela Causer, 76, a former District resident who ran a federal contracting business, System Consulting Associates, for about 10 years until 1994, died Oct. 6 at a rehabilitation center in Hingham, Mass. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said her friend Elizabeth Welch.

Ms. Causer was born in Jackson, Miss. She came to Washington in the late 1960s and, in later years, volunteered as a United Service Organizations home greeter for military service members. She also did volunteer work for the National Zoo’s Kids Farm, the Textile Museum, Knitting for Kids and Project Linus, which provides handmade blankets to children in hospitals and shelters. She moved to Massachusetts from the District about a year ago.

Irene Maholchic, secretary

Irene Maholchic, 94, a secretary at the Department of Energy who retired in 1986 after 35 years with that department and its predecessor Atomic Energy Commission, died Nov. 22 at a health-care center in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a granddaughter, Sara Schreibstein.

Mrs. Maholchic, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Irene Shingle in Mayfield, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1944. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Rockville.

Philip Stoddard, State Department officer

Philip Stoddard, 91, a State Department officer who specialized in Middle East intelligence and research, and served from 1980 to 1983 as a deputy assistant secretary, died Oct. 23 at a hospital in Charlottesville. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Evan Stoddard.

Mr. Stoddard was born in Iowa City and taught at what is now State University of New York at New Paltz before joining the State Department in 1963. He was executive director of the Middle East Institute, a think tank, from 1983 to 1987, and later worked as a consultant. He moved to Charlottesville from Bethesda, Md., in 2013.

Armand Lakner, aerospace engineer

Armand Lakner, 98, a Holocaust survivor who became an aerospace engineer, worked on NASA’s Apollo space flights during the 1960s, and later was an engineer for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration, died Nov. 20 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Stephen Lakner.

Dr. Lakner was born to a Jewish family in Cluj, Romania. During World War II, he spent three years in Nazi concentration camps until he was liberated in 1945 from Mauthausen in Austria.

After the war, he returned to Romania and later lived in Israel and Canada before settling in the Washington area in 1960. He left federal service in 1978 and then did private consulting. In retirement, he wrote a novel, “From Mauthausen to the Moon,” published in 2009.