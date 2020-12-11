Raymond Battocchi, civil litigator

Raymond Battocchi, 78, a retired civil litigator who argued the 1988 First Amendment case Boos v. Barry before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Nov. 4 at a hospital in Winchester, Va. The cause was complications following surgery for lung cancer, said his brother Ronald Battocchi.

Mr. Battocchi, a native of Springfield, Mass., came to Washington in 1968 to work for the Justice Department and spent most of his eight-year tenure in the appellate section. He then worked intermittently for law firms and in solo practice for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2018.

While a lawyer with the firm Cole & Groner in Washington, Mr. Battocchi represented demonstrators who challenged a D.C. ordinance banning, within 500 feet of foreign embassies, the display of signs that were hostile to the embassy’s government.

The law also prohibited the congregation of three or more people within the 500-foot distance to embassies. The Supreme Court found that signage part of the law was unconstitutional but upheld the restriction on gatherings near embassies when police believe there is a security threat. He lived in Great Falls, Va., before moving to Round Hill, Va., about 12 years ago.

Bernard Norwood, international economist

Bernard Norwood, 97, an international economist and former U.S. Tariff Commission member who worked 19 years for the economics consulting firm Robert Nathan Associates in Washington before retiring in 1994, died Nov. 13 at a retirement home in Austin. The cause was kidney cancer, said a son, Stephen Norwood.

Dr. Norwood was born in Boston, and he was awarded the Purple Heart while serving with the Army in Europe during World War II. While with the State Department, he served as a delegate to the negotiations of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in Geneva from 1953 to 1967.

He chaired the trade staff committee in the Office of Special Representative for Trade Negotiations during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson and served as senior adviser to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board for seven years until 1975. He moved to Austin from Bethesda, Md., in 2011.

Helen Page Harry, receptionist

Helen Page Harry, 88, who worked about 20 years until the early 1990s as an admitting receptionist at what was then Northern Virginia Doctors Hospital, died Nov. 4 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was pulmonary hypertension, said her son Chris Harry.

Mrs. Harry was born Helen Page Coble in Winchester, Va. In retirement, she took up painting, mainly landscapes with gouache, watercolors, acrylic and oil paints. She exhibited her work at the National Institutes of Health.

Madeline Cholwek, volunteer

Madeline Cholwek, 93, a volunteer in Montgomery County, Md., with the League of Women Voters, Girl Scouts and Brownies, died Nov. 20 at a care center in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Ann Chenoweth.

Mrs. Cholwek was born Madeline Stickel in Bunker Hill, W.Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1945. She was the mother of six children and a resident of Ashton, Md.