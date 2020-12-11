Ms. Kuester, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in Detroit. She joined the Export-Import Bank in 1990 and remained there until shortly before her death.

Kenrick Baynes, car appraiser

Kenrick Baynes, 71, a Clinton, Md., resident who retired in 2013 after 35 years as a Travelers Insurance car appraiser, died Oct. 28 at his daughter’s home in Sicklerville, N.J. The cause was cancer, said his son, Barrinton Baynes.

Mr. Baynes was born in Georgetown, Guyana. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1970s and lived in New Jersey before coming to the Washington area in 1984. He played the bass guitar with the Caribbean Connection Band and was a member of the Brethren churches Immanuel Bible Assembly and Maranatha Gospel Hall, both in Washington.

Millicent Vesper, CBS production assistant

Millicent Vesper, 86, a production assistant on the CBS public-affairs show “Face the Nation” from 1978 to 1990, died Nov. 15 at an assisted-living center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Elizabeth Adams.

Mrs. Vesper, a Bethesda resident, was born Millicent Benner in Washington. At The Washington Post, from 1955 to 1960, she wrote for the “For and About Women” section. From 1972 to 1978 she was editor of the Parents Association Newsletter of the National Cathedral School in Washington. She was a volunteer with the Westmoreland Hills Garden Club in Bethesda.

Carol Osborne, administrator

Carol Osborne, 64, an administrator of programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, most recently director of children and family services for the Arc of Southern Maryland, died Oct. 25 at a care center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Georgene Osborne.

Ms. Osborne, a resident of College Park, Md., was born in Anchorage. She moved to the Washington area in 1978. She worked at CHI Centers, which runs programs for disabled people, from 1986 to 2015, becoming director of residential services. She then joined Arc of Southern Maryland as director of community living.

Doris Mitchell, nurse

Doris Mitchell, 74, a nurse who worked in hospitals in the Washington area and as a private duty nurse until she retired in 2015, died Nov. 9 at the home of a son, Eric Mitchell in Martinsburg, W.Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a former daughter-in-law, Ywatta Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born Doris Bellamy in New York City. She began her nursing career after moving to the Washington area in 1967.

Mary Ann Boukalis, trade consultant

Mary Ann Boukalis, 81, who worked from 1993 to 2012 as vice president of marketing for the Global Trade Information Services, a company that supplies information on global trade to clients, and then did private consulting, died Nov. 4 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Alexis Abernethy.

Ms. Boukalis, a District resident, was born in Willow Grove, Pa., settled in the Washington area in 1961, and worked for the Brookings Institution, the Democratic National Committee and as a legislative consultant for the law firm Daniels, Houlihan and Palmeter.