James Johnson, interior designer

James Johnson, 85, an interior designer whose work included redesign projects at Constitution Hall in Washington, exhibits at the National Building Museum and the Alexandria History Museum at the Lyceum in Alexandria, died Oct. 19 at a nursing home in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a friend and spokesperson, Judith Nordin.

Mr. Johnson, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Washington. For 52 years, he was a partner in the design firm of Huntley Design with R. Stanley Smith, who died in 2011. He was a former president of the Alexandria Historical Society.

Charles Maguire, World Bank officer

Charles Maguire, 82, an agricultural economist who became an institutional development specialist for the World Bank before retiring in 2008, died Oct. 27 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was complications from anemia, said a brother-in-law, Clement Rajendra.

Mr. Maguire, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Dublin. He joined the World Bank in 1980. In retirement, he was a consultant on projects in Indonesia, Korea, India, Uganda and Sri Lanka.

John Somerville, intelligence analyst

John Somerville, 90, an intelligence analyst with the National Security Agency and a deacon in the Catholic church, died Oct. 18 at his home in Loveville, Md. The cause was acute myeloid leukemia, said a daughter, Glenda Somerville.

Mr. Somerville, a Loveville native, retired from the NSA in 1986 after 33 years with the agency. In 1981 he was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church and served for more than 20 years in Washington at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception as an assistant in various priestly functions.

Robert Morgan, business executive

Robert Morgan, 86, a business executive with AT&T and its predecessor companies, and later president of the Council of Growing Companies, died Oct. 17 at a care center in Buda, Tex. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Kendra Mancini.

Mr. Morgan was born in Charleston, W.Va., and moved to Washington in 1956 where he was a personnel officer for 33 years with what became AT&T. He was a past president of the Council of Growing Companies, an association of chief executives. A former resident of Vienna, Va., he moved in 2005 to Wallace, N.C., and earlier this year to Texas.