Christopher Phelan, bartender

Christopher Phelan, 57, a bartender at D.C. restaurants, bars and nightlife hotspots since 1994, most recently at Marx’s Cafe, died Oct. 30 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was acute gastrointestinal disorder related to alcohol-use disorder, said his brother Andy Phelan.

Mr. Phelan, a native Washingtonian, was a skilled soccer player in his youth and a fullback on the 1980 Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School boys soccer state championship team. He also won championship titles in the early 1980s with the Northwest Soccer Club and the Montgomery College men’s soccer team.

Susan Weaver, manager

Susan Weaver, 58, who had been manager of the Clinton (Md.) Mini Storage and U-Haul for the past 15 years, died Oct. 28 at her home in Clinton. The cause was cardiovascular disease, said her daughter Dawn Quinn.

Mrs. Weaver was born Susan Clements in Cheverly, Md.

Leo Grothe, World Bank official

Leo Grothe, 87, a retired World Bank official who had worked in the finance division advising government leaders, mostly in South America, on loan processes and disbursement procedures, died Nov. 11 at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The cause was cancer, said his daughter-in-law Louisa Grothe.

Mr. Grothe, a native of Burlington, Iowa, served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart. He was with the World Bank for about 35 years until the late 1990s and then continued as a consultant for several years. He moved to Florida from Gaithersburg, Md., in 2001.

John Greaney, CIA associate general counsel

John Greaney, 94, who worked for the CIA from 1951 to 1980, initially in operations and administration and then for 12 years as associate general counsel, died Oct. 31 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiomyopathy, said his son John Greaney Jr.

Mr. Greaney, a recipient of the CIA’s Intelligence Medal of Merit, was a native Washingtonian. He served as a major in the Army Reserve until the early 1970s and was executive director of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers in the 1980s. He was a former board member of St. John’s College High School in Washington.

Barbara Dresner, saleswoman

Barbara Dresner, 95, who worked as a secretary on the Manhattan Project during World War II and afterward spent 46 years as a saleswoman at department stores before retiring in 2004 from Walpole’s Brothers Linens at the Chevy Chase Center, died Nov. 9 at her home in Washington. The cause was complications of atherosclerosis, said a son, David Dresner.

Mrs. Dresner was born Barbara Harrison in South Williamsport, Pa. During World War II, she became a secretary for scientists, including J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped run the Manhattan Project, the code name for the Allied effort to build an atomic bomb. She was a member of Northwest Neighbors Village, a nonprofit seniors advocacy organization, and Temple Sinai congregation, both in Washington.