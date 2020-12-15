Mr. Gerecht was born in Kansas City, Mo., and received the Bronze Star Medal for Army service in combat in Italy during World War II. In 1961, he founded his first newsletter, Housing Affairs, with 11 subscribers. When he retired in 1992, the venture published more than two dozen newsletters and had more than 100 employees, doing business as CD Publications.

In 1973 he helped newsletters obtain accreditation to congressional press galleries. He was creator of a Gerecht family foundation to support the National Center to Encourage Judaism, which supports the welcoming of newcomers to Judaism. Until his mid-90s, he was a regular swimmer at the Silver Spring YMCA’s outdoor pool.

Douglas Greenfield, lawyer

Douglas Greenfield, 61, a lawyer with the firm of Bredhoff & Kaiser since 1990 who specialized in employee benefits, tax and labor law, died Dec. 2 at a medical facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Gabrielle Greenfield.

Mr. Greenfield, a resident of Hyattsville, Md., was born in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1988. He practiced law with the firm Johnson and Gibbs before joining Bredhoff & Kaiser.

Clyde Fairfax Sr., police officer

Clyde Fairfax Sr., 88, a motorcycle officer of the D.C. police department who retired in 1978 after 21 years of service, died Nov. 16 at an assisted-living center in Bowie, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Lynne Fairfax.

Mr. Fairfax, a resident of Accokeek, Md., was born in Fairfax County, Va. After retiring from the D.C. police, he continued working for the D.C. government as a supervisor in the office of emergency preparedness and the parking enforcement division of the Department of Public Works. He retired a second time in 1994 but continued working as a security officer and bailiff in the Prince George’s County courts.

Mark Cannon, aide to chief justice

Mark Cannon, 92, administrative assistant to U.S. Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1972 to 1985 and staff director of the Commission of the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution from 1985 to 1988, died Nov. 26 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Kristen Brown.

Mr. Cannon, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Salt Lake City. He came to Washington in 1956 and served four years as chief of staff to Rep. Henry Dixon (R-Utah.). He was then chairman of the political science department at Brigham Young University in Utah but returned to Washington to work for Burger.

Charles Morris Jr., White House energy official

Charles Morris Jr., 80, an officer on the White House staff and later at the Energy Department who directed printing and publishing, died Dec. 1 at a medical center in Cullman, Ala. The cause was pneumonia and heart ailments, said a daughter, Beth Veigl.

Mr. Morris was born in Decatur, Ala. He joined the White House staff after the election of John F. Kennedy in 1960 and served there 31 years. Later, he served nine years at the Energy Department. On retiring in 2000, he moved to Cullman from Sterling, Va.

Robert Beach-Barrow, Navy transportation officer

Robert Beach-Barrow, 72, a former transportation officer for the Navy Department, died Dec. 5 at a medical center in Palm Springs, Calif. The cause was complications from a broken hip, said his husband, Duane Beach-Barrow.

Mr. Beach-Barrow was born Robert Barrow in Richmond and moved to Washington in 1979. From 1984 until 2001, he was a civilian transportation officer for Navy personnel. He was a Boy Scout volunteer, an Eagle Scout and a volunteer in the D.C. Council and mayoral campaigns of Carol Schwartz (R). In 2001 he moved to Palm Springs from Washington.