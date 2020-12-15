Andrew Duymovic, agricultural economist

Andrew Duymovic, 80, an agricultural economist who spent 25 years with the U.S. Agriculture Department before retiring in 1995, died Nov. 12 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Andrew Duymovic.

Dr. Duymovic, a Bethesda resident, was born in New York City. He served two tours with the Foreign Agricultural Service: as agricultural attache at the U.S. Embassy in Bonn, West Germany, and as agricultural counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Rabat, Morocco.

Philip Waggener, CIA analyst

Philip Waggener, 92, a CIA analyst who specialized in foreign military capabilities and retired in 1980 as deputy director of the CIA’s Office of Strategic Research, died Nov. 13 at his home in Boulder, Colo. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Elaine Waggener.

Mr. Waggener, a Detroit native, spent a decade as a civilian on the intelligence staff of what was the North American Air Defense Command. He came to Washington in 1964 to work for the CIA. In the 1980s, he was a freelance writer for the nonprofit Center for Naval Analyses. In 2003, he moved to Colorado from Falls Church, Va.

Marietta Crichlow, D.C. teacher

Marietta Crichlow, 101, a retired D.C. special education teacher who received her teaching certificate in 1954, making her one of the first African American faculty members of racially integrated public classrooms in the District, died Oct. 28 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a subdural hematoma, said her daughter Linda White.

Mrs. Crichlow, a District resident and native, was born Marietta Stevens. She was a Federal Supply Service clerk-stenographer in the 1940s and then began her career in education as a social studies teacher at Hine Junior High School in 1954, a few months after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed segregation in public schools.

She chaired the social studies department at Hine before switching to special education, serving at various schools as a teacher of the visually impaired until her retirement in 1978. She also was a Sunday school teacher and junior deaconess at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Washington.

Charles Clynes Jr., Air Force sergeant, police officer

Charles Clynes Jr., 89, a retired Air Force sergeant who later was a U.S. Capitol Police officer for 15 years before retiring in 1995, died Nov. 18 at home in Marbury, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Shawn Clynes.

Sgt. Clynes was born in Fall River, Mass., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. He served 20 years in the Air Force before joining the Capitol Police.

Larry Hunter, legal adviser

Larry Hunter, 69, a lawyer in Washington who was an adviser and counselor on fair housing and other issues, died Nov. 12 at a hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. The cause was complications from a colon infection, said his wife, Judith Lisansky.

Mr. Hunter was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., and was a civil rights activist, a member of the Black Panthers and an Ann Arbor City Council member before moving to Washington in 1996. He was visiting Ann Arbor when he died.