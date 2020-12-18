Dr. Smith, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served in the Navy from 1968 to 1998. In Vietnam, he was an intelligence officer and flew in nearly 200 combat missions before being wounded in action. In his later assignments, he oversaw war gaming operations. During and after his military career, he helped develop a post-Cold War strategy for the Navy and Marine Corps in lectures, articles, studies and books.

Fred Weiderhold, Army officer

Fred Weiderhold, 100, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and veteran of two wars who served from 1941 to 1967, died Nov. 17 at his home in Burke, Va. The cause was a bladder illness, said a daughter, Judith Pederson.

Col. Weiderhold was born in Turner, Mich. He served in the Pacific during World War II and saw combat during the Korean War. He later served in engineering units in Germany and France. From 1968 to 1983 he was director of maintenance of the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.

Laurence Cove, CIA psychiatrist

Laurence Cove, 87, a CIA psychiatrist from 1985 to 2018, died Nov. 29 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Ruth Cove.

Dr. Cove was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, and immigrated to the United States in 1939, settling in New York and then the Washington area in the 1960s. He taught at the National Institute of Mental Health and was a training director in child psychology at George Washington University.

John Pedevillano, Westinghouse employee

John Pedevillano, 98, a project manager for Westinghouse who was a World War II prisoner-of-war after his aircraft was shot down over Germany, died Dec. 2 at his home in College Park, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a family friend, Gayle Economos.

Mr. Pedevillano was born in Bayonne, N.J., and was a B-17 bombardier when he parachuted to safety from his burning plane on April 24, 1944. He was captured after three days on the ground in Germany, imprisoned in Poland, and then marched 300 miles in January 1945 to another camp in Bavaria, where he was liberated by Allied forces that April.

He retired from Westinghouse on disability in the late 1970s after having lost his eyesight because of an adverse medical condition aggravated by malnutrition during his wartime year in captivity.

In 2015, as the last survivor of his downed B-17, Mr. Pedevillano accepted on behalf of his fellow crew members a presidential unit citation at a military ceremony presided over by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Air Force vice chief of staff Gen. Larry O. Spencer.

Robert Mannion, law firm partner

Robert Mannion, 77, a deputy general counsel at the Federal Reserve Board from 1970 to 1983 and then a partner in the Washington law firm Arnold & Porter, died Dec. 4 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a son-in-law, Daniel Drummond.

Mr. Mannion, a resident of Annandale, Va., was born in Chicago. He moved to Washington in 1961 and was an assistant to Sens. Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, both Minnesota Democrats. At Arnold & Porter from 1983 to 2011, he specialized in international banking and regulatory matters.