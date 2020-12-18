Mr. Schneider, who lived in Silver Spring, Md., was a native Washingtonian. He worked as a Montgomery County Ride-On bus driver in the 1980s and as a computer programmer for 28 years until 2014. He started performing regularly in community theater in the 1990s. He won an Eastern States Theater Association award for acting in “Perfectly Good Airplanes,” part of the Silver Spring Stage One-Act Festival in 2017. He directed plays and performed in musical productions with the Washington Revels.

David North, Aviation Week editor

David North, 85, the editor in chief of Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine who retired in 2004 after 28 years with the publication, died Nov. 24 at his home in St. Michaels, Md. The cause was sarcopenia, a loss of skeletal muscle mass, said a son, Tristan North.

Mr. North was born in Lowell, Mass. He was a Navy and Pan American World Airways pilot before moving to the Washington area and joining Aviation Week in 1975. In 2016 he moved to St. Michaels from McLean, Va.

Marjorie Burke, principal

Marjorie Burke, 96, who retired in 1982 as acting principal of John F. Cook Elementary School in Washington after 36 years as an D.C. educator, died Nov. 21 at her home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Tanya Hall.

Mrs. Burke was born Marjorie Hines in Washington. She was acting principal of Shaed Elementary School and an assistant professor of education at Miner Teachers College. In retirement, she continued to tutor schoolchildren.

Mark Ryan, lawyer

Mark Ryan, 65, a partner in the Washington office of the Mayer Brown law firm and a leader in its global antitrust and competition practice, died Nov. 30 at a medical center in Lewes, Del. The cause was complications following heart surgery, said Stacey Berkowitz, a spokeswoman for the law firm.

Mr. Ryan, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Batavia, N.Y. In 1981 he joined the legal staff of Mayer Brown’s Washington office, where he later became managing partner. From 2012 until 2015, he was director of litigation for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, then returned to the firm. He was a coach of boys and girls athletic teams at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington.

Daniel Houck, cook, handyman

Daniel Houck, 57, a former cook and manager at Gringada Mexican Restaurant in Beltsville, Md., died Nov. 30 at his home in Bowie, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a niece, Sheila Tilert.

Mr. Houck was born in Washington. He worked at Gringada from 1978 to 2006, then had been self-employed as a handyman. He was an athletics coach for Boys and Girls clubs in Bowie.