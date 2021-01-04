Mr. Prewitt, who was born in Memphis, taught acting, directing and playwriting at New York University and Manhattanville College before moving to the Washington area in 1995. He served on the faculties of the University of Maryland and George Mason University but spent most of his career working for regional theaters and performing arts organizations. He directed a dozen plays at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, where he was associate artistic director for 10 seasons until 2005. He also headed its community engagement programs to help children and adults create original plays about life in the city’s neighborhoods.

He was artistic director of the Serenity Players community theater company from 2005 to 2011 and an executive leader of the nonprofit D.C. Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative and the City at Peace youth development program, based on the performing arts. For the past seven years, he was executive and artistic director of Avant Bard Theatre, which received nine Helen Hayes Award nominations last February.

William Layson, business executive

William Layson, 86, who was senior vice president from 1970 to 1999 of Science Applications International Corp., a government defense and energy contracting firm, died Dec. 8 at a retirement community in McLean, Va. The cause was dementia and lymphoma, said a daughter, Hana Layson.

Dr. Layson was born in Millersburg, Ky. Before moving to the Washington area in 1967, he was a research associate at the radiation laboratory of the University of California at Berkeley and served on the technical staff of Pan American Airways’ space flight program. He was a former president of the Langley School, a private school in McLean.

Patricia Fritz, club manager

Patricia Fritz, 94, a manager at the Army and Navy Club in downtown Washington and at the Woman’s National Democratic Club, died Dec. 16 at an assisted-living center in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Sherilyn Fritz.

Mrs. Fritz was born Patricia Ware in Cardiff, Wales, and came to the United States in 1946 as the bride of a World War II U.S. serviceman. At the Woman’s National Democratic Club from 1975 to 1986, she was acting general manager, assistant manager and receptionist. At the Army and Navy Club, she was assistant general manager from 1986 to 1991. She sang in the choir at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda and lived most recently in Gaithersburg.

Curtis Taylor, Army colonel

Curtis Taylor, 69, an Army officer who specialized in personnel, served in foreign posts in Germany and Korea and retired as a colonel in 2000 after 26 years of service, died Dec. 5 at his home in Haymarket, Va. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Abigail Taylor.

Col. Taylor was born in Kingstree, S.C., and had lived in the Washington area since 1989. In retirement, he worked for Comcast and Advanced Systems Development, which supplies information technology assistance to federal and defense agencies.