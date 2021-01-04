Mr. Hogan, a Brenham native, served in Colombia with the Peace Corps before settling in Silver Spring, Md., and starting his career at USAID. He had assignments in Syria, Yemen and Haiti, among other places. He moved to Salt Lake City in 1996, then returned to Texas in 2016.

Russell Langelle, CIA employee

Russell Langelle, 98, a CIA employee who served at posts in Europe, the Far East and Africa and who in 1959 was expelled from the Soviet Union after the KGB accused him of espionage while under diplomatic cover, died Nov. 24 at a hospice center in Kingman, Ariz. He had congestive heart failure, said a granddaughter, Sarah Dickey.

Syndicated columnist Jack Anderson wrote in 1985 that Mr. Langelle was assigned under diplomatic cover at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, where he had been receiving information from a Soviet military officer. The officer, Col. Pyotr Popov, had been a CIA asset since 1953.

In October 1959, the two men met on a Moscow bus, and Popov slipped Mr. Langelle a note rolled in a cylinder the size of a cigarette saying that he had been found out and that the Soviets were intending to use him as a double agent.

KGB agents witnessed the transaction and arrested both men. Mr. Langelle was roughed up and questioned, and then ordered to leave the Soviet Union. Popov was executed.

Mr. Langelle was born in St. Louis. He joined the CIA in 1950 and retired in 1978. He was a former Northern Virginia president of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. He recently had moved to Arizona from Auburn, Va.

Richard Low Jr., Navy engineer

Richard Low Jr., 63, a civilian engineer with the Navy who retired in 2014 after 30 years of service, died Nov. 11 at his home in Alexandria, Va. He had heart ailments, said a brother-in-law, Mike Amerson.

Mr. Low was born at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where his father was posted in the Army service, and had lived in the Washington area since 1983. His specialties with the Navy included safety and supervisory logistics management, test and evaluation, and program management.

Alvin Chin, Foreign Service officer

Alvin Chin, 71, a retired Foreign Service officer who served in administrative, intelligence, financial and trade capacities from 1972 to 2003, died Nov. 17 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was a heart attack said a daughter, Naomi Chin.

Mr. Chin was born in New York City, settled in the Washington area in 1972 and lived most recently in Burke, Va. His international assignments included service in Cambodia, Thailand, Japan and Mexico. Mr. Chin was a prostate cancer survivor and chaired the advocacy and public policy committee of Virginia Prostate Cancer Coalition.

Ardis Morton, educator

Ardis Morton, 96, an educator who retired from the public schools of Fairfax County, Va., in 1993 after 27 years, died Nov. 26 at a care facility in Aldie, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Beverly Billand.

She was born Ardis Olson in Amery, Wis., and came to Washington during World War II. She was a guidance counselor and maintained student records at several Fairfax County schools. She lived in Vienna, Va.