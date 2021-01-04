He played drums, xylophone, cymbals and trumpet in the Shriner band of Mecca Temple 10 in Washington. He was staying with his daughter in Philadelphia when he suffered a stroke.

Edward Scott, consultant

Edward Scott, 82, a consultant from 1978 to 2000 with the Montgomery Group, a government relations organization, died Nov. 25 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was cancer, said a friend and colleague, Bill Brew.

Mr. Scott was born in Somers Point, N.J., and came to Washington in 1967 as an associate with the Arnold & Porter law firm. He later served in Korea as country director for the Peace Corps and worked in what is now the Judge David L. Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law. From 2000 to 2007, he worked with an organization of Vietnam veterans to lobby Congress about nuclear threats.

Norbert Page, health and toxicology officer

Norbert Page, 87, a health and toxicology officer with the U.S. Public Health Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies, who later ran his own toxicology-pathology consulting business, died Nov. 22 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Brian Page.

Dr. Page was born in Miamisburg, Ohio, and first came to the Washington area in 1967 with what was then the Atomic Energy Commission. He had previously served in the Air Force and worked as a large-animal veterinarian.

He was a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., and taught health and toxicology at the University of Maryland for about 10 years before retiring in the late 1990s. He was the author of more than 100 articles in professional journals and books.

Margaret Nedzi, banking assistant

Margaret Nedzi, 95, an executive administrative assistant at First American Bank in Washington from 1979 to 1990, died Nov. 1 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was complications related to a blood vessel inflammation, said her husband, Lucien Nedzi.

She was born Margaret Kathleen Garvey in La Crosse, Wis., and moved to Washington with her husband when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1961 as a Democrat from Michigan. She lived in McLean, Va.

Mrs. Nedzi was a hospital dietitian and an elementary school teacher in Michigan before moving to Washington.

Amar Makheja, research scientist

Amar Makheja, 85, who retired in 2003 after 30 years as a research scientist at George Washington University medical school, died Dec. 4 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Ann Mehra.

Dr. Makheja was born in Agra, India. He came to the United States in 1973, when he joined the GWU faculty. His research specialty was cardiovascular diseases and the use of complementary and alternative medicine. He lived in Burke, Va.