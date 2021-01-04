Dr. Hoggan was born in Salt Lake City and moved to the Washington area in 1958. At NIH, he worked in the laboratory of molecular medicine in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

After his retirement from NIH, Dr. Hoggan spent three years as a department head at Zhejiang Chinese Medical University in Hangzhou, China. In 2008, he moved from Silver Spring to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and, three years ago, to Massanutten, Va.

Thomas Buchanan, Foreign Service officer

Thomas Buchanan, 89, a Foreign Service officer who served in posts around the world and later was a State Department privacy and freedom of information officer, died Dec. 8 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was respiratory failure associated with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter, Rebecca Buchanan.

Mr. Buchanan was born in Hinsdale, Ill., and joined the Foreign Service in 1955. His international assignments included Istanbul, Hong Kong, Athens, Ottawa and Vancouver. He specialized in business affairs, intelligence and research.

After retiring from the Foreign Service in 1983, Mr. Buchanan spent 36 years as a State Department privacy and freedom of information officer until 2019.

Eugene Allen, Army Band leader

Eugene Allen, 93, leader of the U.S. Army Band from 1976 to 1990, who retired as a colonel after 45 years of military service, died Dec. 8 at a care center in Charlotte. The cause was complications from spinocerebellar ataxia, a spinal brain disorder, said a daughter, Virginia Allen.

Col. Allen was born in Morgan, Tex., the 11th of 12 children, and showed skill as a trumpeter in his youth. He began his military career in the Coast Guard in 1945 and became an Army musician in 1948. In 1961, he became the staff bands officer in Washington, supervising all of the Army’s active, reserve and National Guard bands worldwide.

As commander of the Army Band, he directed concerts at the White House, the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol and at concert halls. He led the band at state funerals, presidential inaugurations and special events, including the U.S. Bicentennial and a goodwill visit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the United States. A former resident of Arlington, Va., Col. Allen moved to Charlotte in 2014.

Donal Leace, folk singer

Donal Leace, 81, a Washington-area folk singer and guitarist who also taught at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in the District, died Nov. 21 at a medical center in Dallas. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease and covid-19, said a friend and spokesperson, Eileen Horan.

Mr. Leace was born in Huntington, W.Va., and settled in the Washington area in 1960, where he became known during his early years as “Washington’s favorite folk singer.” He played at Mr. Henry’s on Capitol Hill with Roberta Flack and at the Cellar Door in Georgetown. He sang and played with John Denver, Odetta, Nina Simone, Judy Collins and Emmylou Harris.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he was head of the drama department and a teacher at Duke Ellington. In 2019, he moved from Washington to Dallas.

Otha Linton, radiology executive

Otha Linton, 88, the executive director of the International Society of Radiology who retired in 2012 after 17 years with that organization, died Dec. 7 at a care center in Tucson. The cause was dementia, said a son, Clifton Linton.

Mr. Linton was born in Fulton, Ky. He joined the American College of Radiology in Chicago as director of public relations in 1961. The college relocated to Washington in 1969, and Mr. Linton became its director of government relations. He was associate executive from 1984 to 1997, overlapping for two years with the International Society of Radiology. In 2016, he moved from Potomac, Md., to Tucson.