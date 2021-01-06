Dr. Lee was born in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood and graduated in 1954 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He resigned his Army commission in 1968, served as an assistant to the postmaster general during the Nixon administration, worked for Xerox, and did business and marketing consulting. After suffering a stroke, he retired in 2010. In 2014, he moved to Las Vegas from Gaithersburg, Md.

Frances Wells, CRS researcher

Frances Wells, 83, a specialist in economic policy who retired in 2000 after 27 years with the Congressional Research Service, died Dec. 7 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was sepsis following hip surgery, said a niece, Heather Johnson.

Ms. Wells, an Arlington resident, was born in Washington. Early in her career, she worked for Bankers Trust Co. in New York and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where she was director of special fund programs.

Jerome Barrett, conflict resolution expert

Jerome Barrett, 87, a conflict resolution expert, labor arbitrator and author who worked for the Labor Department and for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) before his retirement in 1983 as director of technical services and training, died Nov. 5 at a son’s home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from lymphoma, said another son, Joe Barrett.

Mr. Barrett, a Falls Church resident, was born in St. Paul, Minn. He compiled an archive of documents and oral history of the FMCS, wrote numerous articles and training manuals, and co-wrote a book, “A History of Alternative Dispute Resolution” (2004). He served on the Falls Church City School Board, helped found the 5K Run for the Falls Church Education Fund and chaired the Northern Virginia Community College Board.

Catherine 'Katie' Rust, volunteer

Catherine “Katie” Rust, 99, a native Washingtonian and a community volunteer, died Dec. 11 at a senior-living center in Alexandria, Va. She had heart ailments, said a son, William Rust.

Mrs. Rust was born Catherine Johansen. She lived in Washington and Christmas Cove, Maine. She was a member of the Junior League and a former president of the women’s board of the old Columbia Hospital for Women and the Alumnae Association of the old Georgetown Visitation junior college. During World War II, she was a Red Cross volunteer.

Rich Duhn, spiritual counselor

Rich Duhn, 84, a former Catholic priest who later in life became an individual spiritual counselor, died Dec. 28 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications after intestinal surgery, said a stepson, Dan Rinzel.

Mr. Duhn, a District resident, he was born in Denver and had lived in the Washington area since 1945. He was a Catholic priest from 1962 to 1986, assigned at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington and then at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Md. He participated in the White House vigil for President John F. Kennedy after the president’s assassination in 1963.

He left the priesthood in 1986. He was a former professor at Washington Theological Union, a Catholic graduate school that suspended operations in 2015. He was also an information technology support specialist at the National Institutes of Health and an individual counselor.