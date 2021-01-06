Mrs. Schram was born Patience Prugh in Burlington, Iowa, and settled in the Washington area in 1962. Among her job, she was an assistant in the registrar’s office at American University’s law school and an aide to retired military officers in a defense consulting business. A former resident of Bethesda, Md., she moved back to Iowa in 1996 and later to Colorado.

William Van Dusen Wishard, Commerce Department officer

William Van Dusen Wishard, 90, a former assistant to the secretary and the deputy secretary of the Commerce Department who wrote books and papers on economic policy, international trade and U.S. competitiveness, died Dec. 15 at a retirement community in Lake Ridge, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Van Wishard.

Mr. Wishard was born in Baltimore and had lived in the Washington area for 50 years. He began his federal career in 1970 as an economic opportunity officer in the Nixon administration and in the 1980s moved to the Commerce Department. He retired from federal service in 1993 and then founded a company that did research on world trends.

Peter Kline, teacher

Peter Kline, 84, a teacher at Washington-area private schools, a trainer of teachers and an author of books on learning, died Dec. 14 at his home in Summerville, S.C. The cause was complications from dementia, said his wife, Syril Kline.

Mr. Kline was born in Madison, Wis., and grew up in the Washington area. In the 1950s he founded and directed community theater groups. He was a former head of the English department at the Maret School and Sandy Spring Friends School and a teacher at Sidwell Friends School. He was a founder and staff member of what became the Thornton Friends School in Silver Spring, Md., from 1973 to 1983. In September, he moved to South Carolina from Silver Spring.

Jacob Stillman, SEC solicitor

Jacob Stillman, 86, who served on the legal staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission for more than 50 years, including from 1999 to 2017 as solicitor, died Dec. 25 at a care center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Debbie Stillman.

Mr. Stillman, a Bethesda resident, was born in San Antonio. He moved to Washington and joined the SEC in 1962. He was senior adviser to the solicitor in 2017 and 2018, and then retired from the agency.

Vera Murray, executive assistant

Vera Murray, 86, the executive assistant and chief of staff to the Democratic Party leader, former ambassador and Washington lawyer Robert S. Strauss, died Dec. 6 at a hospice center in Pasadena, Md. The cause was lymphoma, said a grandson, Adam Berkshire.

Ms. Murray, a resident of Gambrills, Md., was born in Washington and worked for Strauss from 1972 to 2012, starting when he was the Democratic National Committee chairman. She accompanied him to Moscow when he was ambassador to Russia in 1991 and 1992, and on other foreign travels when he was U.S. trade representative and special envoy to the Middle East.

John Krisko III, salesman

John Krisko III, 89, a salesman for 50 years of kitchen equipment and commercial cleaning equipment for restaurants, hotels and other businesses, died Dec. 22 at a care facility in Potomac, Md. The cause was heart ailments and other complications, said a son, John Krisko.

Mr. Krisko, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Washington. He retired from Crown Supply in 1993 after 40 years and then worked for 10 years with Abel Industries.