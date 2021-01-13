Janet Lobatz, nurse, teacher

Janet Lobatz, 79, a nurse who also was a teacher of nurse practitioners and supporter of midwifery, died Dec. 24 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Andrew Epstein.

AD

Ms. Lobatz was born in Chicago. From 1964 to 1974 she was a staff nurse at Washington Hospital Center. She taught aspects of nursing care, pregnancy care and midwifery at area hospitals and colleges. From 1975 to 2007 she was the director, and a founder, of Maternity Center Associates in Bethesda. She was an advocate for home births and helped push successfully for Maryland legislation requiring hospitals to grant admitting privileges to certified nurse midwives.

Jane Anne Boorman, program manager

Jane Anne Boorman, 88, a former Capitol Hill aide who worked 27 years for the Small Business Administration before retiring in 1987 as a program manager in the Office of Entrepreneurship Education, died Dec. 11 at a memory care health center in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said her nephew William Boorman.

AD

AD

Ms. Boorman, a District resident, was a native of Lemmon, S.D., where she worked as an editor for the Lemmon Leader, a weekly newspaper founded by her grandfather, and became active in the Republican Party.

She moved to Washington in 1973 to work as the press secretary for Rep. James Abdnor (R-S.D.) and was his personal secretary when Abdnor served in the Senate in the early 1980s. She served on her condominium’s board for 47 years, volunteered with neighborhood civic organizations and played the organ at St. Dominic Catholic Church and at a community center at Fort Lesley J. McNair, both in Washington.

Joseph Fries, law-firm partner

Joseph Fries, 83, a real estate, business and tax lawyer who was a partner with the law firm Arent Fox in Washington and former adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s law school, died Dec. 25 at a hospice center in Boynton Beach, Fla. The cause was ischemic cardiomyopathy and renal failure, said a son, David Fries.

AD

AD

Mr. Fries, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., joined Arent Fox when he moved to Washington in 1961. He specialized in complex real estate deals, representing developers of high-profile projects such as Washington Harbour and the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. He served on the firm’s executive committee and was a contributing editor of the trade publication Legal Times.

A supporter of the performing arts, he was a former board member and pro bono general counsel of the Washington Summer Opera Theatre Co. Mr. Fries, a former resident of Rockville, Md., began living in Boynton Beach full time in 2008 and continued to practice law until his death.

Alice Robinson, librarian

Alice Robinson, 82, a retired D.C. librarian who helped develop and manage the Black studies collection at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, died Dec. 2 at a hospital in the District. The cause was complications from a ruptured brain aneurysm, said her daughter Binta Robinson.

AD

AD

Mrs. Robinson, a District resident, was born Alice Burton in Rougemont, N.C. She came to Washington in 1969 and began a 39-year career with the D.C. Public Library system, with most of that time at the Black studies division until her retirement in 2008. She oversaw the collection of more than 15,000 books and helped organize the division’s annual programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month.

Her memberships included the Crestwood Neighborhood League and the D.C. chapter of the charitable community organization National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc.