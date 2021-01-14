James King, GWU professor

James King, 96, a professor emeritus of German at George Washington University and scholar of medieval studies who was an authority on translating Old High German and Latin manuscripts written by philosophers from the 10th and 11th centuries, died Jan. 1 at his home in Fairfax County. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son Christopher King.

AD

AD

Dr. King, a native of Uniontown, Pa., taught at GWU for 35 years until he retired with emeritus status in 1990. During his tenure, he served as chairman of the Department of Germanic Languages and Literature and assistant dean of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences. He wrote, edited and contributed to books and publications about the Abbey of St. Gall in Switzerland, one of the oldest libraries in the world.

He was the first president of the D.C. chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German, past president of the GWU chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and a member of the Cosmos Club and St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish in Washington.

Salvatore Corrallo, researcher, race walker

Salvatore Corrallo, 89, a retired Department of Education researcher and former competitive race walker who promoted his sport while setting national age-group race walking records, died Dec. 14 at a nursing home in Naples, Fla. The cause was cerebral atherosclerosis, said a daughter, Krista Paquin.

AD

AD

Dr. Corrallo, a Naples resident since 2015, was a former Arlington, Va., resident and cross-country runner who started race walking in the mid-1970s. He set more than a dozen records, including a 1982 national record for 51-year-olds in the Athletics Congress’ 50-kilometer race walking championship with a time of 5 hours and 7 minutes.

He competed into the early 1990s, organized race walking competitions on the Mall and advocated for the inclusion of race walking in high school track-and-field programs. He was past president of the Potomac Valley Senior Track Club, former chairman of the USA Track & Field (USATF) Racewalking Committee and a recipient of the USATF President’s Award.

Born in Lockport, N.Y., he came to Washington in 1967 and worked 29 years for what became the Department of Education, where he wrote publications on postsecondary education costs, student aid programs and critical thinking curriculums as project director of the National Assessment of College Student Learning before retiring in 1996.

Betty Rose Grantham, systems analyst

Betty Rose Grantham, 86, a systems analyst for Fairfax County, Va., public schools from 1968 to 1993, died Dec. 19 at a medical center in Tucson. The cause was a brain injury suffered in an accidental fall and complications of covid-19, said a son-in-law Stanley Kissinger.

AD

AD

Mrs. Grantham was born Betty Rose Ebner in Austin, and lived in the Washington area from 1964 to 1993, when she moved to Arizona from Vienna, Va.

Mark Ramee, Foreign Service officer

Mark Ramee, 79, a Foreign Service officer from 1965 to 2000 who specialized in nuclear arms control and Russia, and countries in Eastern Europe, died Nov. 2 at a hospital in Annandale, Va. The cause was complications from a broken hip, said a son, Neal Ramee.

Mr. Ramee, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in Columbia, S.C. His Foreign Service assignments included political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and deputy chief of mission at the Embassy in Warsaw. He was a negotiator on nuclear arms control teams.

After his retirement in 2000, he worked for another 12 years as a State Department contract employee helping to shepherd manuscripts written by former government employees through the publication review process. He also played shortstop in a Northern Virginia senior softball league.