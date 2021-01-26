Mr. Sorensen was born in Meriden, Conn., and was a health systems officer in Connecticut before moving to the Washington area in 1981 and joining what became the Department of Veterans Affairs. On retirement, he moved to North Carolina from Olney, Md.

Norman Marcus, orthopedic surgeon

Norman Marcus, 68, a retired orthopedic surgeon and former adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University who was a pioneer in regenerative medicine to treat arthritis, died Jan. 2 at his home in Oakton, Va. The cause was cancer, said his son Adam Marcus.

Dr. Marcus, a Boston native, came to the Washington area in 1983 and founded Associates in Orthopedics in Springfield, Va., where he practiced for 35 years until his retirement in 2018. He also founded the Virginia Cartilage Institute, also in Springfield, in 2010 and specialized in tissue re-engineering as an alternative treatment to joint replacements.

For the past nine years, Dr. Marcus was a lecturer and instructor of biotechnology enterprise and entrepreneurship at Hopkins. He also was a venture partner of investment firms supporting biotech companies.

Salvador Anselmo, vehicle inspector

Salvador Anselmo, 94, a retired Rockville, Md., auto mechanic and Maryland vehicle inspector, died Jan. 1 at a hospital in Wilmington, N.C. The cause was covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, said his daughter Michele Paluchak.

Mr. Anselmo, who had lived in Wilmington since 2014, was a native Washingtonian who served in the Navy during World War II and survived a kamikaze attack on the USS Curtiss. After the war, he worked as a mechanic for Cranson Ramblers, an American Motors dealership in Bethesda, Md., and for Loving Chevrolet in Silver Spring, Md.

He later ran his own business out of the garage of his Rockville home, buying, repairing and selling used cars for about 17 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a former member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Olney, Md.

Peter Taylor, lawyer

Peter Taylor, 83, a federal and private-sector lawyer who worked on Native American issues and served as general counsel and staff director of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs from 1977 to 1993, died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his daughter Jennifer Kusmik.

Mr. Taylor, an Arlington resident, was born in St. Paul, Minn. He came to Washington in 1960 and began his career at the Interior Department. He worked as a partner in the lobbying firm Ducheneaux, Taylor and Associates for 17 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of a writers group and chair of a current events discussion group of the Arlington County Encore Learning program.

Edward Karlson, maritime official

Edward Karlson, 85, who worked 38 years for the U.S. Maritime Administration before retiring in 1996 as head of the division of ship production, died Dec. 28 at a continuing care retirement community in Annapolis. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, William Karlson.

Mr. Karlson, a native of Quincy, Mass., came to the Washington area in 1962 and served in the Navy Reserve for 28 years before retiring with the rank of captain.