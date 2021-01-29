Dr. McIlrath’s scientific discovery of resonant laser ionization led to new insights into the energy levels in ions and had applications in energy research. He taught at the University of Maryland for 22 years until 1995 and served as associate dean for research and graduate studies. He was treasurer and chief financial officer of the American Physical Society for 10 years until 2006, a fellow of the Optical Society, and a former guest researcher and collaborator at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Dr. McIlrath was born in Dowagiac, Mich. He came to the Washington area in 1973 and lived in College Park, Md., before moving in 2005 to a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Md.

Ike Smith, federal employee

Ike Smith, 99, a longtime government human resources and management analyst who worked eight years for the Department of Energy before retiring in 1983 as a program analyst for the assistant secretary for conservation and renewable energy, died Dec. 15 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Ginger Fletcher.

Mr. Smith, a resident of Alexandria, Va., for 60 years, was born in Farmhaven, Miss. He served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He spent the earlier part of his civil service career working for the Navy and Air Force. He was past president of the Lee Mount Vernon youth soccer club, a member of the Owls bowling club in Alexandria and a frequent bingo player at the Franconia and Greater Springfield Volunteer firehouses.

Ernest 'Sonny' McKnight, pit master

Ernest “Sonny” McKnight, 74, who retired in 2017 as first cook, executive chef and pit master of the Red Hot & Blue barbecue restaurant chain, died Jan. 17 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was lung cancer, said Bob Friedman, one of the founders of Red Hot & Blue.

Mr. McKnight, who lived in Baltimore, was born in Sumter, S.C. He was the first employee of the first Red Hot & Blue restaurant, which opened in 1988 in Arlington. Earlier he had been a cook for 50 years at eateries around the United States, ranging from Kosher delis to pizza restaurants.

Jennifer Phillips, society hostess

Jennifer Phillips, 87, a Washington society hostess who raised money for the Phillips Collection, a contemporary art museum that had long been in her second husband’s family, died Dec. 29 at a care facility in Amherst, Mass. The cause was complications from the coronavirus, said a daughter, Julia Cafritz.

Mrs. Phillips was born Jennifer Stats in Kansas City, Kan., and grew up in St. Paul, Minn., and in Washington. Her first marriage was to Conrad Cafritz, scion of one of Washington’s wealthiest real estate families. After their divorce, she married Laughlin Phillips, a founder and former publisher of Washingtonian magazine who long served as board chairman of the Phillips Collection. He died in 2010.

Mrs. Phillips was hostess at artistic openings and museum fundraisers. She also raised money for civil rights and other causes. She also was a fly fisherman. They left the District in 2001 and had homes in Washington, Conn., and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Jacob Siegel, statistician

Jacob Siegel, 99, who spent 40 years with the Census Bureau before retiring in 1983 as a senior statistician, died Oct. 26 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said a niece, Cheryl Boyd.