Mr. Hampton was born in Jefferson, Tex. He taught at the universities of Kansas and New Mexico before moving to the Washington area in 1968. He ran Delon Hampton & Associates from 1973 to 2018. For 25 years, he also served on Howard University’s engineering faculty.

Garry McDaniels, software firm founder

Garry McDaniels, 80, the founder of Skills Bank Corp., a basic educational skills software business, who ran the company from 1984 to 1999, died Jan. 9 at a retirement center in Catonsville, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Melissa McDaniels.

Mr. McDaniels was born in Coloma, Mich., and came to the Washington area in 1968. Before he founded Skills Bank, he held federal positions with what then were the Department of Health, Education and Welfare and the General Accounting Office.

Gerald Gough, WMATA employee, actor

Gerald Gough, 89, a retired government relations officer with the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) and former Greenbelt (Md.) City Councilman who also was an actor for more than 30 years with minor parts in film and television, died Jan. 1 at a nursing home in Roseville, Calif. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said his son James Gough.

Mr. Gough, who had a recurring role as a police department boss on the NBC police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” was often cast in the role of a government bureaucrat, which happened to be his day job. He was a WMATA official for 24 years until 1993. In the 1960s, he taught history at High Point High School in Beltsville and served as a Greenbelt city councilman and mayor pro tempore.

He was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. He came to the Washington area in 1948 and lived mainly in Greenbelt before moving to Roseville in 2002.

Eugene Deatrick, Air Force colonel

Eugene Deatrick, 96, a retired Air Force colonel who played a critical role in the rescue of Navy pilot Dieter Dengler, who escaped from a prison camp in the Vietnam War, died Dec. 30 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from leukemia, said his son William Deatrick.

Col. Deatrick, who commanded an air commando squadron in Vietnam, was on a routine reconnaissance mission on July 20, 1966, when he spotted a figure standing near a river frantically waving a piece of white material in one hand.

In the 1997 documentary film “Little Dieter Needs to Fly,” Col. Deatrick described the fortuitous encounter as a one in a million chance. Col. Deatrick led rescue helicopters to the area, even though he privately worried that the man could be an enemy soldier on a suicide mission.

The man turned out to be Dengler, whose plane was shot down nearly six months earlier during a secret bombing mission in Laos. Dengler’s near-death ordeal was the subject of books and movies, including the 2006 film “Rescue Dawn.”

Col. Deatrick, a Pittsburgh native who grew up in Morgantown, W.Va., and Washington, graduated in 1946 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and early on was an experimental test pilot. After more than 400 combat missions in Vietnam, he became commandant of a test pilot school at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. His final active-duty assignment, before retiring from the military in 1974, was at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., now called Joint Base Andrews.

His decorations included two Legion of Merits, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Bronze Stars. He was recognized by the National Aeronautic Association as one of the country’s top test pilots and was a founder of the East Coast chapter of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.

In retirement, he was president of Deatrick & Associates, the U.S. sales and marketing representative of water purification tablets Chlor-Floc.