Mr. Smith, a native of Hartford, Conn., worked at the State Department for more than three decades. He served as principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs from 1985 to 1994.

He headed the U.S. delegation at the 1990 talks in London that secured agreements from developing countries to sign onto the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer. He also worked on negotiations to monitor the use of large, mesh drift nets by Japan’s fishing industry and improve air quality standards and reduce acid rain in Canada.

Mr. Smith, whose honors included two Presidential Distinguished Service Awards, left the State Department in 1994 to work for the National Intelligence Council as a deputy national intelligence officer focusing on environmental and population issues. He retired in 2004 and worked part time at the State Department processing Freedom of Information Act requests. In 2009, he published a book, “Negotiating Environment and Science,” and a decade later moved to Asheville, N.C., from McLean, Va.

Lonnie Perrin, pro footballer, youth outreach leader

Lonnie Perrin, 68, a running back in the National Football League who, after his playing days, worked with at-risk youth in Washington’s public housing apartments, died Jan. 7 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Karen Perrin.

Mr. Perrin was born in Norfolk, and grew up in Washington. He earned Washington Post All-Met and Parade magazine All American honors while helping what is now McKinley Technology High School win championship titles in football and basketball.

He played football at the University of Illinois, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1976 and played for the team for three seasons, including in Super Bowl XII when Denver lost 27-10 to the Dallas Cowboys.

After a season with the Chicago Bears, he played his final year with what is now the Washington Football Team before retiring in 1981. In his career, he rushed for 1,047 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In 2019, he was inducted into the District of Columbia State Athletic Association High School Hall of Fame.

Mr. Perrin, who lived in Clinton, Md., went on to a career helping underprivileged teenagers. He worked in the Roving Leaders outreach program of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation for 28 years until his retirement in 2019. He led groups on enrichment trips, arranged guest speakers and provided advice on résumé writing. He also started a program to teach young men the responsibilities of fatherhood.

John Law Jacobus, law firm partner

John Law Jacobus, 57, a partner at the law firm Steptoe & Johnson in Washington and a former Justice Department trial lawyer, died Jan. 2 at a hospital in the District. The cause was cancer, said his husband, David Uhler.

Mr. Jacobus, a District resident, was born in Washington and raised in Princeton, N.J. In the early 1990s, he worked for the Justice Department Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch, representing the president, Cabinet members and federal agencies in litigation over administrative policies.

After working as general counsel of his family’s pharmaceutical business in Princeton, he joined Steptoe & Johnson in the late 1990s and focused on commercial litigation and arbitration. He also did pro bono work representing asylum seekers and children with special needs.

Barbara Boland, NOAA policy analyst

Barbara Boland, 86, who worked as a policy analyst for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for about 10 years until the late 1980s, died Jan. 7 at a hospice center in Lakeland, Fla. The cause was cancer, said her daughter Lynn Kessler-Hiltajczuk.

Mrs. Boland, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Barbara McLeod in Washington. In the 1950s, she was a National Archives researcher while attending George Washington University and playing on the women’s basketball team. In the 1960s, she taught fifth grade at James McHenry Elementary School in Lanham, Md.

She volunteered with the Tunnel to Towers charity organization, which honors a firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and visited disabled veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.