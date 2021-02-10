Philip Hammer Jr., economic consultant

Philip Hammer Jr., 79, an economic consultant who specialized in fiscal impact studies of real estate, died Jan. 1 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said an ex-wife, LeAnn Thomas.

Mr. Hammer, a resident of Herndon, Va., was born in Wilmington, N.C., and was an economist and researcher in Chapel Hill, N.C., and Montgomery County, Pa., before moving to the Washington area in 1984. He worked here for consulting businesses before retiring from S. Patz & Associates in 2020.

Wolsey Semple, Howard University professor

Wolsey Semple, 94, a professor emeritus of computer science at Howard University who had served as chairman of that department, died Jan. 11 at his residence in Washington. The cause was heart disease, said his daughter, Eva Davis.

Mr. Semple was born in Lichfield, in what was then the South American colony of British Guiana and is now the independent nation of Guyana. He was on the Howard faculty from 1963 to 1999. He played tennis almost daily into his 80s.

Lillian Kronstadt, assistant principal

Lillian Kronstadt, 96, assistant principal at Tifereth Israel synagogue’s school in Washington from 1978 to 1986, died Jan. 22 at an assisted-living center in Potomac, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said her son, Jonathan Kronstadt.

Mrs. Kronstadt, a lifelong resident of Washington, was born Lillian Naiman. She was a volunteer tour guide at the Kennedy Center in the 1970s and later worked as a licensed independent tour guide around the District. She was a past executive director of the Paul and Annetta Himmelfarb Foundation, which makes grants to other foundations, and a board member of the Anti-Defamation League.

David Staggs, engineering firm partner

David Staggs, 83, a civil engineer who in 1973 opened the Washington office of Dames & Moore engineering firm and served many years as its managing partner, died Jan. 17 at a hospital in Louisville. The cause was skin cancer, said his wife, Sheila Staggs.

Dr. Staggs was born in Terre Haute, Ind. He joined the Chicago office of Dames & Moore in 1964 and was named general manager for the Southeast United States in 1982. He served on the company’s board and helped take the firm public. He retired in the late 1990s and moved a few years ago to Louisville from Great Falls, Va.

Thomas Lyles, civil engineer

Thomas Lyles, 79, a civil engineer at the old Naval Support Facility in Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood from the late 1950s to the early 1990s, died Jan. 15 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his daughter-in-law, Candra Lyles.

Mr. Lyles was a native and resident of Fort Washington, Md.