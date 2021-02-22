Ms. Fern worked for the Supreme Court for 16 years until her retirement in 2011. Earlier, she was a nurse in the Office of the Attending Physician at the U.S. Capitol, the Greenbelt Convalescent Center in Maryland and Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

Kathleen Crowe was born in Manchester, England, and grew up there and in Greenbelt. She attended nursing school in the 1960s but left early to raise a family, including twin sons with developmental disabilities. She became an advocate for funding group homes for people with intellectual disabilities and served on the board of the Arc of Maryland. She went back to school later in life and graduated from Prince George’s Community College and the University of Maryland.

Kennetta Russ, school librarian

Kennetta Russ, 89, a librarian at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Va., from 1990 to 2010, died Dec. 30 at an assisted-living center in Laurel, Md. The cause was cachexia, a syndrome that causes extreme weight loss, said her son, Andrew Russ.

Mrs. Russ, a Leesburg resident, was born Kennetta Peters in St. Petersburg, Fla. She settled in the Washington area in 1982 and worked for the Congressional Research Service from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s.

Sandra Proctor, teacher

Sandra Proctor, 73, who taught gifted students at Simon Elementary School in Washington from the late 1960s to the late 1990s, died Jan. 27 at a nursing home in Clinton, Md. The cause was a stroke, said her husband, Joseph Proctor.

Mrs. Proctor, a resident of Temple Hills, Md., was born Sandra Alfred in Washington.

John 'Jack' Fearnsides, Mitre Corp. official

John “Jack” Fearnsides, 86, a Transportation Department chief scientist and deputy undersecretary in the 1970s who went on to help modernize the nation’s air-traffic control system while working for Mitre Corp., a nonprofit technology research and development organization, died Jan. 9 at his home in Washington. The cause was acute myeloid leukemia, said his wife, Margaret Jenny.

Dr. Fearnsides was born in Philadelphia. He joined the Mitre in 1980 as director of transportation analysis and later became vice president and general manager. As director of the Mitre’s Center for Advanced Aviation System Development from 1990 until retiring in 1999, he led research and development of automation-support tools for air traffic controllers.