Mr. Treadwell, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in New York City. He came to Washington in 1975 as director of food services at Senate restaurants, where he served six years. Later he was general manager of Ridgewells Caterers and the co-founder of Moveable Feast Caterers.

Patricia Zello, service representative

Patricia Zello, 70, a retired customer service representative for Spectrum Medical, a supplier of home medical equipment, died Feb. 8 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said Karen O’Malley, a friend and personal representative for her estate.

Ms. Zello was a native and lifelong resident of Kensington, Md. She had been an administrative assistant at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for about 10 years and then worked for Spectrum Medical for 25 years, retiring about 15 years ago to care for aging parents. She was a member of community pools.

Violet McCullough, White House volunteer

Violet McCullough, 94, a White House volunteer in the 1980s and a substitute teacher in Prince George’s County Catholic schools, died Jan. 19 at the home of a daughter in Adamstown, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said another daughter, Aimee McCullough.

Mrs. McCullough was born Violet Wagner in Bayonne, N.J., and moved to the Washington area in 1947. She was a longtime resident of Seat Pleasant during her 64-year marriage to William McCullough, the former chief judge of Maryland’s 7th Judicial Circuit. She moved to Adamstown after he died in 2012.

Esther Lorenzetti, NIH program assistant

Esther Lorenzetti, 93, an administrative program assistant at the National Institutes of Health and former actress in the touring troupe of players led by the Rev. Gilbert Hartke of Catholic University, died Feb. 15 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter-in-law, Maureen Lorenzetti.

Mrs. Lorenzetti, a Silver Spring resident, was born Esther Larkin in Utica, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area since 1950. In the early 1950s, she toured the United States and overseas with Hartke’s players. She worked for NIH from 1985 to 2004.

Marie Smith, high school teacher

Marie Smith, 83, who taught psychology at Wootton High School in Rockville, Md., from 1975 to 2013 and also was a special-education and advanced-placement instructor, died Jan. 11 at a memory-care center in Leesburg, Va. The cause was cancer, said her son, Tony Smith.

Dr. Smith, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Syracuse, N.Y. She was a former organist at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Rockville.

Anthony Brevard, D.C. resident

Anthony Brevard, 61, a native and lifelong resident of Washington who worked occasionally for fast-food establishments, died Feb. 3 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said a brother, Rudolph Brevard.

Charles Youree Jr., Air Force brigadier general

Charles Youree Jr., 92, an Air Force brigadier general who retired in 1977 from the military airlift command, died Jan. 26 at a retirement community in Fairfax County. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Robert Youree.