Gladys Lipton, foreign languages advocate

Gladys Lipton, 97, who served as national director of an organization that advocates for the teaching of foreign languages in elementary school, died Jan. 19 at an assisted-living community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Judy Ackerman.

Mrs. Lipton, who was born Gladys Cammer in Brooklyn, had been assistant director of foreign languages in the New York City public schools before moving to the Washington area in 1976. From 1985 to 2020, she was national director of Foreign Languages in Elementary School (FLES), an independent private educational organization.

From 1977 to 1985 she had been coordinator of foreign languages and English as a second language for the Anne Arundel County public school system. She also had been coordinator of foreign language outreach at the University of Maryland Baltimore County from 1985 to 2002.

Andrew Vogt, Georgetown associate professor

Andrew Vogt, 77, who chaired Georgetown University’s mathematics department from 2001 to 2007, died Jan. 21 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was prostate cancer, said his son, Adam Vogt.

Dr. Vogt, a resident of Washington, was born in Pasadena, Calif. He joined the Georgetown faculty in 1973 and retired as an associate professor in 2014. He volunteered for the presidential campaign of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) in 1968 and for Phil Mendelson (D) in his successful campaigns for D.C. Council member and chairman. He also chaired the finance committee of the McLean Gardens condo association in the District.

John Lockwood, credit industry executive

John Lockwood, 95, a credit industry executive who worked as a marketing and sales representative at Capital Recovery Service in Fairfax County, Va., from the 1990s to the late 2000s, died Jan. 8 at a hospital in Murphysboro, Ill. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Sandra Baron.

Mr. Lockwood, a Fairfax County resident, was born in Cleveland. He settled in the Washington area in 1964 and began his career as a credit executive at the former Sears, Roebuck and Co. before working at Riggs Bank in the District.

Elaine Lozier, painter

Elaine Lozier, 77, a painter from the 1980s to 2015 whose works were exhibited in Washington-area galleries, died Jan. 17 at an assisted-living facility in Potomac, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her husband, Daniel Lozier.

Mrs. Lozier, a resident of Washington, was born Elaine Tolnitch in Dayton, Ohio. She settled in the Washington area in 1969 and worked from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s as assistant manager of the Wesley Theological Seminary bookstore. She was founder of the Palisades Garden Club in Washington.

Walter Blount III, stagehand, disc jockey

Walter Blount III, 73, a Washington-area stagehand from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s who also had been a late-night disc jockey on WPFW-FM in the 1980s with a show called “Rocco’s Rocketship,” died Jan. 21 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was a brain hemorrhage, said his daughter, Ericka Blount.

Mr. Blount, a Baltimore resident, was born in Nyack, N.Y. He settled in the Washington area in 1966 and soon began working in radio. He also was a substitute teacher at the old Lincoln Middle School in Washington from the 1980s to early 2000s.