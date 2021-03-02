Mr. Ahern was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and grew up in Indianapolis and Northampton, Mass. He ran a solo practice but occasionally worked on cases with another defense lawyer, Louis Koutoulakos. In 1970, Mr. Ahern argued a rape case in a federal appeals court that led to a decision finding building owners liable for maintaining secure common areas on their property.

Robert Kelley, Air Force lieutenant general

Robert Kelley, 87, an Air Force lieutenant general and decorated fighter pilot who led the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs from 1981 to 1983, died Feb. 5 at a hospital in Boston. The cause was brain cancer, said his daughter, Karen Kelley.

Gen. Kelley, a resident of Marblehead, Mass., was born in Albany, N.Y., and grew up in New Canaan, Conn. In a three-decade military career, he amassed more than 4,000 hours in flight time and flew 119 combat missions during the Vietnam War. Afterward, he began his ascent in command positions.

He was promoted to a three-star general in 1983 and served as vice commander of Tactical Air Command at Langley Air Force Base, Va., until his active-duty retirement in 1986. In his later years, he directed the Canon Institute for Global Studies in Washington.

His military decorations included the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal, nine awards of the Air Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Betty Greig, teacher

Betty Greig, 97, a teacher at Westbrook Elementary School in Bethesda, Md., for 23 years until the late 1970s, died Jan. 30 at a retirement home in Washington. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said Julia White, a friend and care manager.

Mrs. Greig was born Betty Fort in New London, Conn., the daughter of a Navy admiral whom she accompanied to duty stations. During World War II, she worked for the Office of Strategic Services, a CIA predecessor. Her memberships included the Chevy Chase Club.

Robert Summers, disarmament officer

Robert Summers, 94, a State Department officer who retired in 1995 as chief of verification in an arms control and disarmament unit, died Feb. 10 at a hospital in Scarborough, Maine. The cause was kidney failure, said a daughter, Suzanne LaPierre.

Dr. Summers was born in New York City and settled in the Washington area in 1964. He was a State Department officer for 14 years after having earlier worked for the Defense and Energy departments and NASA. Nine years ago, he moved to Portland, Maine, from Potomac, Md.

Carliss Moore, D.C. community activist

Carliss Moore, 97, a community activist in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington, died Jan. 29 at her home in the District. The cause was dementia, said Mary Williams, a lawyer and family spokesperson.

Mrs. Moore was born Carliss Spears in Westmoreland County, Va., and grew up in Washington. She was an office administrative assistant at what then was the Civil Service Commission for 26 years before retiring in the late 1970s.

Mrs. Moore was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels and also a volunteer at the gift shop at Howard University Hospital. She was a member of the Brookland Civic Association, the League of Women Voters, the Brookland Garden Club and a volunteer at John Burroughs Elementary School. She represented Ward 5 on the D.C. Council on Aging.