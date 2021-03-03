Evelyn Oertel, GAO employee

Evelyn Oertel, 103, who worked in the 1930s as an administrative assistant at what is now the Government Accountability Office, died Jan. 23 at her daughter’s home in Ellicott City, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter Judith Oertel Singley.

AD

AD

Mrs. Oertel, an Ellicott City resident, was born Evelyn Allen in Washington. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, she worked in the District at George W. Allen Co., an office and technology supplies company founded by her brother. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic organization.

Peter Burr Sr., NASA engineer

Peter Burr Sr., 86, a NASA engineer for 34 years who retired in 1994 as deputy director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., died Feb. 6 at a hospital in Annapolis. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Mary Davie.

Mr. Burr, a resident of Crofton, Md., was born in Washington. At NASA, he also was director of space flight projects at Goddard, and he worked on the Hubble Space Telescope.

Margaret Singleton, D.C. Chamber of Commerce official

Margaret Singleton, 71, a vice president for contracts and programs of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, died Jan. 26 at a hospice center in Washington. The cause was leukemia, said a son, Lucien Smith.

AD

AD

Ms. Singleton was born in Conway, S.C., and grew up in Kansas City, Mo. She settled in the Washington area in 1968 and was a D.C. resident. She was director of corporate and community relations for D.C. Public Schools before joining the Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

Marilyn Roberts, social worker

Marilyn Roberts, 87, a social worker with the Fairfax County government for 12 years who retired in 1995, died Dec. 4 at the home of a daughter in Columbia, S.C. The cause was cancer, said a son, Christopher Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts was born Marilyn Lyons in Schenectady, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1968. As a social worker, she specialized in mental health. She moved to South Carolina from Fairfax City, Va., in 2016.

Barbara Parker, public relations specialist

Barbara Parker, 83, a media and public relations specialist for organizations in the 1980s and ’90s, died Feb. 11 at the home of a stepdaughter in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was complications from a fall, said a brother, B.G. Brooks.

Ms. Parker, a Washington resident, was born Barbara Brooks in Memphis and had lived in the Washington area since 1973. Among the organizations where she had worked were People for the American Way, American School Board Journal, National Education Association and Parker/Vogelsinger & Associates, a D.C. public relations firm she co-founded.