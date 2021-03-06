Mr. Hood was born in Washington and worked for the Navy from the 1960s to 1988, when he joined Symmetron. He worked for General Dynamics from the mid-1990s until 2000, when he retired and moved to North Carolina from Springfield, Va.

Richard Simmons, prayer minister

Richard Simmons, 88, the founder and pastor of Men 4 Nations, an international prayer ministry, died Dec. 8 at his home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a granddaughter, Jamie Judkins.

Mr. Simmons was born in Portland, Ore., and moved to the Washington, D.C., area from the state of Washington in 1994 after having led prison ministries to incarcerated men and women. With Men 4 Nations, he conducted prayer meetings and espoused such causes as opposition to abortion.

John Vanderheyden, telecommunications specialist

John Vanderheyden, 66, a telecommunications technology specialist who retired from Verizon in 2013 after 35 years with the telephone company, died Jan. 6 at a hospital in Apex, N.C. The cause was a head injury suffered in a fall while hiking, said his wife, Gail Vanderheyden.

Mr. Vanderheyden was born in Falls Church, Va. In 2015 he moved to Pittsboro, N.C., from Vienna, Va. He was a landscapes painter whose paintings had been shown at Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, Md.

William Rooney, CIA officer

William Rooney, 78, a CIA clandestine officer who retired in 2000 after 35 years of service in Latin America and Europe, died Dec. 2 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Tara Deane.

Mr. Rooney was born in Orange, N.J. His CIA career included service as a senior officer in Berlin when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. He received the CIA’s Career Intelligence Medal. He was a security officer with Amtrak for five years after leaving the CIA.

Marcos Brujis, World Bank officer

Marcos Brujis, 68, a World Bank officer who retired in June 2020 after three years as chief executive of the International Finance Corp.’s Asset Management Co., died Jan. 16 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Daniel Brujis.

Mr. Brujis was born in Lima, Peru, and lived in Ecuador, Israel, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, where he held banking and finance positions before relocating to Washington for the World Bank in 2000.

Myrna Olsen, addiction counselor

Myrna Olsen, 84, a school nurse and drug and alcohol addiction counselor for Montgomery County Public Schools from 1980 to 1994, died Jan. 15 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Matt Olsen.

Mrs. Olsen was born Myrna Farroh in Fargo, N.D., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. She was a docent at Washington National Cathedral from 1994 to 2017 and a volunteer at Montgomery County Hospice.

Onofrio Mazzatenta, National Geographic staffer

Onofrio Mazzatenta, 82, a National Georgraphic magazine photographer, writer, picture editor, layout and design director, died Dec. 25 at his home in Clifton, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Aaron Mazzatenta.

Mr. Mazzatenta was born in Ashtabula, Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1963. In 1994 he retired from National Geographic after 32 years with the magazine. In retirement, he spent another 10 years as a photographer for National Geographic.